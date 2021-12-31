Fun, free, cheap — What to do in San Francisco this week

By Johnny Funcheap

Special to The Examiner

Free arcade game night

Ready to press sticky buttons and play with joysticks that a bunch of other people have touched? If so, then Castro arcade bar the Detour is a great place for the fully vaxxed to get their game on. As long as you buy a drink or food at the bar, all 40+ video games, including Killer Queen, Big Buck HD, Ms. Pac-Man, Street Fighter 2, Skee-ball and Pop-a-Shot (plus two featured pinball machines), are set on free play all night on the first Tuesday of every month.

Tuesday, 4 p.m. to close, the Detour, 2200A Market St., SF. detoursf.com

(Courtesy Cobb’s Comedy Club)

Free winter comedy nights

Normally, tickets to Cobb’s, S.F.’s largest comedy club are $18-$26. But every once in a while they open up a secret guest list for free tickets. Typically, it’s just just for midweek shows. But this month, Cobb’s is running a rare set of four free weekend comedy shows Thursday to Saturday with a handpicked lineup of comics typically featured at SF Sketchfest, Punchline and Comedy Central’s Clusterfest.

Thursday & Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F., RSVP required. eventbrite.com

Beers for the Bayview volunteer event

Are you still allowed to feel good about volunteering when you’re rewarded with beer? We think so! To celebrate Candlestick Point State Recreation Area’s reopening, you’re invited to a two-hour fest to help clean up and beautify the park and surrounding area. To bribe people to join, Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery will provide a boxed lunch and beer as part of its first Beers for the Bayview volunteering event in over 18 months.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Candlestick State Park, S.F. RSVP required. sevenstills.com

(Courtesy Steve Indig PR & Events)

Bowie & Elvis birthday bash

Birthdays make strange bedfellows (like Hitler and George Takai — April 20), but sometimes it fits like a hunk of burning glove. Elvis and David Bowie were born on Jan. 8, so get Ziggy with it to DJs spinning both icons’ greatest hits and rarities along with videos and visuals on the big screen celebrating two legends that changed pop culture. There’s no cover, but if you bring donations for S.F.’s Homeless Prenatal Program, then you’re The King.

Saturday 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Riptide, 3639 Taraval near 47th Ave., S.F., Free with RSVP. eventbrite.com

(Courtesy S.F. City Guides)

Alfred Hitchcock tour

Long before “The Matrix” took over San Francisco on the big screen, no one knew how to film The City better than the legendary Alfred Hitchcock who directed several classics in S.F., including “Vertigo” (1958) and “The Birds” (1963). On this free 90+ minute guided walking tour that takes place every Sunday, see the landmarks Hitchcock shot in Nob Hill and Union Square and the stories behind how he used The City to create his signature sense of paranoia.

Jan. 9, 11 a.m., meet at Huntington Park fountain (in front of Grace Cathedral), SF. RSVP, donations appreciated. sfcityguides.org

Visit Funcheap.com for a handpicked list of more fun, free and cheap things to do in San Francisco.