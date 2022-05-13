Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Thousands of runners make their way down Hayes Street during the annual Bay to Breakers race in 2016. The race returns to the streets after two years of virtual running. (Jessica Christian/The Examiner)

By Johnny Funcheap

Special to The Examiner

Bay to Breakers

What was once one of the oldest consecutively run foot races in the world is back in person after two years of virtual running. This wild free-for-all romp through The City seems to have gotten a bit tamer since organizers started actively frowning upon open drinking on the course. And like all things these days, the prices have crept up so it won’t be a surprise if you see rogue racers. It’s better watched from the sidelines, anyway, so you can cheer on the multi-person centipedes and watch wildly-costumed “racers” huff and puff their way up Hayes Street while you (discreetly) sip from a beer hidden in a paper bag. Sunday, 8 a.m., Main and Howard streets to Ocean Beach, S.F. Free to watch. baytobreakers.com

Lucía Gonzalez Ippolio in her rickshaw in Balmy Alley. (Kai Bansner)

Ride-along mural tour

If you’ve never taken a tour of the murals of the Mission, this is the weekend to finally tick that box. Lifelong resident of Balmy Alley, Lucía Gonzalez Ippolito rides in a becak (an Indonesian rickshaw) and invites you to pedal alongside for an easy ride down 24th Street as she recounts stories behind her mural collaborations, including the 25-foot “Mission Makeover” and “Women of Resistance” depicting 38 women activists. And if you fall behind, don’t worry. She’ll be broadcasting the tour on low power FM. So bring an old-school boom box or walkman if you can find a working one next to your parent’s dusty old Rubik’s Cube. Sunday, Noon–2 p.m. Meet at Juri Commons, near Guerrero and 26th St., S.F. Free, but RSVPs on Instagram requested and donations appreciated. @cialuart

(Another Planet Entertainment)

‘Sound of Music’ sing-a-long

Many panicked at the news that the Castro Theatre was taken over by a concert promoter that planned to “improve” the historic theater to give it flexibility to host a wider variety of events. It was feared the neighborhood icon, built in 1922, would stop hosting movie nights. The promoters assure us movies will be back after a lengthy upcoming renovation, which could close the theater for six to eight months. Before we say a temporary “so long, farewell,” the Castro welcomes back one of its most beloved events with a sing-along version of “The Sound of Music.” And although I have confidence films will return, you may want to get your do-re-mis in, just in case. Sunday, noon, 429 Castro St., S.F., $25. apeconcerts.com

Night of Ideas

In this period of intense geopolitical upheaval, Night of Ideas invites researchers, writers, artists and community leaders to try to answer this year’s theme, “Where Are We Going?” Taking place in 19 U.S. cities and 100 countries worldwide, the S.F. version of this annual event features philosophical debates, speakers from Stanford University and the American Indian Cultural District, hip-hop cypher performances and a showcase of SFMOMA’s Soapbox Derby cars. In-person tickets are sold out but the event can be livestreamed. Normally held at the Main Library with 5,000 people, this year’s event is more intimate, with just 200 seats at KQED’s new theater, The Commons. Tuesday, 7 p.m. events.kqed.org/227/ 293 . Free to livestream. nightofideas.org

(Harvey Milk Democratic Club)

Harvey Milk Day celebration

It’s been nearly 44 years since Harvey Milk left us too soon. On what would have been his 92nd birthday, San Francisco celebrates the life and legacy of the “Mayor of Castro Street” — the first openly gay politician in California. Things kick off at noon with a tribute by those who knew Harvey best, his friends and colleagues, while the Castro Theatre hosts screenings of a restored 35mm print of the Oscar-winning 1984 documentary “The Times of Harvey Milk.” At 1 p.m. things get festive and the block party begins which aims to bring music, education, activism and community back to the streets of the Castro. May 22, noon–5 p.m., Jane Warner Plaza, Market and Castro, S.F. Free. milkclub.org

