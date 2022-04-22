Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

By Johnny Funcheap

Discovery Day at Oracle Park

While the Giants are out of town, Oracle Park is transformed into a science “field of dreams” with up to 25,000 kids and their families exploring every quark of the stadium to discover 100+ interactive exhibits, geeky games, activities and hands-on fun. Visit a robot zoo, play baseball with a revolutionary new VR headset, drive a Mars Rover, create a mini-water tornado and meet local scientists and engineers on every level of the ballpark (including the field) to get inspired to be the next generation of science heroes. The event is part of the annual Bay Area Science Festival, which runs through April 30. Sunday, April 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oracle Park, S.F., Free. bayareasciencefestival.org

Bay Area vintage baseball

Think baseball is just a game of billionaire owners paying multi-millionaire players and overcharging families for a day at the ballpark? If you seek a purer (and free) form of the game, head to Golden Gate Park for a time warped afternoon of old-timey “Base Ball.” A league of 10 Bay Area teams battle it out a few Sundays a month using 19th-century-inspired equipment, vintage uniforms and a few waxed mustaches, while playing by 1886 rules. Seven balls for a walk? Yup! Tiny little baseball gloves with no webbing? Ouch! Spitballs and pitcher fake-outs to try to trick the runners? It’s all allowed and part of the fun. But just don’t curse in front of the top hat-wearing “sir” (as the umpire is respectfully called). This is a gentleman’s game, so you might get fined a whopping $5. Sunday, April 24, games at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Big Rec Field, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. bavbb.com

King’s Day Dutch festival in Golden Gate Park

Normally, the Murphy Windmill (the largest in the world when it was built in 1908) sits majestically, but silently, watching over the southwest corner of Golden Gate Park, as it is no longer needed to pump 40,000 daily gallons of water (now that electric pumps have taken that glory). But on April 30, the brakes come off. The windmill will turn once again in honor of Kings Day, an annual festival celebrating Dutch culture and traditions. It all starts with an orange-clad bike ride through the park starting at 10:30 a.m. and ends with a big picnic underneath the windmill with vendors selling Dutch beer, stroopwafels and pickled herring, a kid’s toy exchange (called a vrijmarkt) and traditional Dutch children’s games like zaklopen, spijkerpoepen and kroonwerpen. Saturday, April 30, 12-5 p.m., Murphy Windmill, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. sforanjecomite.com

30 Hearts. 30 Parks. 30 Days.

In fall 2020, the San Francisco Parks Alliance launched its Heart Your Parks fundraising campaign and replaced the faded social-distancing circles in S.F.’s parks with white-chalk hearts to help people maintain six feet between other groups. Thankfully that’s not needed anymore, but Heart Your Parks lives on. Every day through May 21, artists and volunteers will rotate through 30 different parks in The City and create a new heart art project using a mix of natural and non-natural (but all park-related) materials. Follow @sfparksalliance to discover which park is getting its pop-up heart for the day. The highlight is Sunday, April 24 with a large-scale heart creation in Alamo Square Park. Want to see it in person? Get there in the late morning before it all blows away. Every day through May 21, 30 different parks in S.F., Free. sfparksalliance.org

Francisco Park opens in Russian Hill

Every week it seems like San Francisco is getting a brand new park, and this week is no exception. The 4.5 acre Francisco Park peers over the hillside above Aquatic Park and is one of the few privately funded parks (along with Stern Grove and South Park) that has been gifted to The City. Francisco sits on the location of The City’s first large reservoir ,which was built in 1859 and has sat unused since 1940. After three years of construction (with a COVID pause in the middle), the park finally opens to reveal a playground, community garden, fenced dog-run and amazing views of the Bay — and it can harvest up to 550,000 gallons of rainwater to irrigate the park. The ribbon cutting is Wednesday at 11a.m. with a bigger public celebration on Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. with bubbles and a mariachi band. Opens Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m., Bay St. and Larkin St., S.F., Free. franciscopark.org

