Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Bring Your Own Big Wheel race

Watch dozens of racers risk serious injury pedaling their decorated Big Wheels (those giant plastic tricycles from when we were kids) down the insanely curvy streets of Potrero Hill, with nothing but a few bales of hay and their own bones to stop them. Kids race at 2 p.m., adult “children” race at 3 p.m., but all participants have to sign a waiver since this is the perfect way to spend your Easter in the emergency room. If you’re just there to watch, make sure to take home all of your garbage, donate if you can (it costs about $12,000 to put on the event) and treat the yards of the local neighbors with respect, if you ever want S.F. to allow permits for events like this again. Sunday, 2-5 p.m., Vermont and 20th streets, S.F. Free. bringyourownbigwheel.com

Sisters’ Easter and Hunky Jesus contest

If you’re looking for an Easter Sunday celebration with a lot of San Francentric flair, you’ll want to hop to Dolores Park. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a philanthropic group of kabuki-inspired cross-dressing nuns of fun, are back to their old habits at the park for the first time in two years. Early on, it’s just for the little ones with a family-friendly egg hunt and story time. But at noon, send the kids home so the adults can have their fun. Expect drag shows, sacrilegiously silly “miracles,” a glorious Easter bonnet contest and the slightly blasphemous (but not really) “Foxy Mary” and “Hunky Jesus” cosplay costume contests. Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Dolores Park, S.F. Free. thesisters.org/events

116th anniversary of the great San Francisco earthquake and fire of 1906

After the earthquake hit on April 18, 1906, the cast-iron Lotta’s Fountain on Market Street became a crucial meeting point for reuniting families and is now S.F.’s oldest surviving monument. Every April 18, the San Francisco Fire Department and other early risers meet at the fountain in the wee hours to hang a wreath, take part in a moment of silence and listen to the sirens go off at 5:12 a.m. to commemorate the exact time the quake hit. Afterward, the group heads to 20th and Church streets near Dolores Park for the annual repainting of the “golden hydrant” — said to be the sole working fire hydrant in the area and credited with helping save much of the Mission District after The City burst into flames. Monday, 5:12 a.m., Lotta’s Fountain, Market and Kearny streets, S.F. Free. sf-fire.org

420 Hippie Hill 2022 festival

If you see a big haze descend over Golden Gate Park on Wednesday, don’t be so quick to blame Karl the Fog. The 420 on Hippie Hill gathering has long been a San Francisco tradition on April 20, cramming in thousands of people for an unpermitted and unofficial festival. But now, The City has given its blessing for what is being called the “biggest free cannabis event in the Bay Area.” And this year, it gets even more “legal” as the festival hosts a Hippie Hill “Farmers Market” with on-site cannabis sales planned for the first time. Get there early to stake a spot on the grass to hear herb-fueled sets by DJ Shortkut and Berner, comedy from Jeff Ross and Hannibal Buress, plus an “appearance” by Mike Tyson, whatever that entails. The highlight, of course, comes at 4:20 p.m when the festival goes up in smoke. Wednesday, 10 a.m. (or thereabouts)-5 p.m., Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F. Free, 21 and older. @420hippiehill

The Presidio’s Battery Bluff opens

Not to be confused with the larger Tunnel Tops park, which opens in July, the historic Battery Bluff is the latest new green space to grace San Francisco. Sitting atop the western set of Presidio Parkway tunnels, this six-acre park connects the Presidio with Crissy Field and features nearly 60,000 new native plants, picnic tables (sorry, no grills!), benches, trails, overlooks and spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and S.F. skyline. The park is named after the area’s four hillside U.S. Army gun batteries, built between 1899 and 1902 (but never fired any shots in battle). The batteries are newly restored and on view for the first time in over 80 years. Opens Saturday, The Presidio between Crissy Field and San Francisco National Cemetery. S.F. Free. presidio.gov

