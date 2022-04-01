Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

By Johnny Funcheap

Special to The Examiner

Rare painting on display for first time in 200 years

During the French Revolution, artist Marie-Guillemine Benoist set out to prove that women could render history paintings just like the men and created a work to showcase at the Paris Salon of 1791. Following the exhibition, Benoist’s “Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell” was hidden away in a private collection for over 200 years. On March 24, the Legion of Honor acquired this rare Neoclassical painting to showcase in its main galleries. And now the public — and all Bay Area residents who get free admission to the museum on Saturdays — can admire the work of this groundbreaking artist and see it in person for the first time in centuries. On view in Gallery 16 of Legion of Honor, 100 34th Ave., S.F, Free admission for Bay Area residents every Saturday. legionofhonor.famsf.org

(Courtesy Cesar Chavez Day Festival & Parade)

29th annual Cesar E. Chavez Festival & Parade

San Francisco pays tribute to labor and civil rights leader Cesar E. Chavez with its annual parade and festival in the Mission honoring his contributions to farm workers and the Latino community. The parade starts from Dolores Park and ends up at 24th Street, where you’ll find a five-block street fair filled with two stages of mariachi bands, ballet folklórico dancing, brassy banda big bands and youth spoken word. There’s also a lowrider car show taking over an entire block with 50+ classic cars from the 1930s-1960s and an entire COVID relief vendor booth area dedicated to helping people not only get vaccines and boosters, but also guide them through all the rental relief options and job placement. Saturday, April 9; festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 24th Street between Folsom and Bryant; parade: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Dolores and 19th to Folsom and 24th; Free. cesarchavezday.org

(Courtesy Circus Center)

Golden Gate Park Circus Day

If you want to run away and join the circus, you don’t have to go far. Local nonprofit Circus Center takes over Golden Gate Park’s music concourse for an afternoon of live music, interactive circus workshops and back-to-back circus performances. This is your chance to learn balancing tricks and juggling from helpful circus coaches. Or if you just want to sit back and watch someone else do it, turn your eyes toward the bandshell stage where more than a dozen performers show off acrobatic tumbling, hoop diving, aerial arts, juggling feats and the ancient Mongolian art of contortion. Saturday, April 9, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Golden Gate Park Bandshell, Music Concourse Dr., S.F., Free. sfrecpark.org

(Courtesy Sunday Streets San Francisco)

Sunday Streets 2022 season kick-off

Before there were “slow streets,” there were Sunday Streets. The cars get a day off — and your feet, bikes, tricycles and roller skates get a day on — as this monthly event transforms a mile or so of city streets into a long car-free block party. This year’s series kicks off in the Tenderloin with Larkin Street, Ellis Street and Golden Gate Avenue filled with block after block of brass band parades, poetry, flea markets, giveaways, DJs, art activities, hula hooping, chalk art, a pop-up BMX and skateboard park, a Thai New Year celebration and tons more. Sunday, April 10, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Larkin Street, Ellis Street and Golden Gate Avenue, S.F., Free. sundaystreetssf.com

2022 Soapbox Derby

Watch art literally go downhill. Back in 1975 and 1978, SFMOMA commissioned hundreds of artists to make custom-designed soapbox derby cars and ran gravity-powered races pitting a car made entirely of bread and a vintage bathtub on wheels. And now after 40+ years, the derby back. Fifty six teams will coast their wild designs down the curves of John F. Shelley Drive to compete for artist-designed trophies where style wins over speed. In between heats, there’s live music, food and family fun, along with “SideCaraoke” from a custom-made Filipino motorized tricycle with a built-in karaoke machine. Sunday, April 10, 12-5 p.m. Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park, S.F., Free. sfmoma.org

