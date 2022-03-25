Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

By Johnny Funcheap

Special to The Examiner

Off the Grid Fort Mason returns

California’s largest recurring street food festival is back. Every Friday, 25+ food trucks will roll into Fort Mason’s parking lot, surrounded by live bands, a full bar and a brand-new wine garden. Grub on ramen noodles from SipNSlurp, get an extra napkin as you tackle a Hawaiian tater tot explosion from the Hula Truck or munch on a crispy birria taco from El Fuego. Later in the season, get ready for new monthly theme nights and the return of promotions like Fido and Family Fridays. Every Friday, 5–10 p.m., April 1 through Nov. 11, Fort Mason Center parking lot, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F. No cover. offthegrid.com

BloomSF Downtown arts festival

After two years of remote office, San Francisco is trying to get everyone back downtown for both work and play. As part of the Mayor’s Downtown Recovery Plan and Welcome Back to SF comes BloomSF — a weeklong festival of arts and events that aims to draw locals and tourists back downtown. Expect pop-up floral art installations, silent discos, rooftop zumba classes, lunchtime DJ parties, wine walks and sunset rollerskate parties taking over locations like the Ferry Building, Salesforce Park, The Crossing, Union Square and more. Sunday through April 3, times vary, at multiple locations in downtown S.F., Most events free. bloomsf.org

(San Francisco International Arts Festival)

The Last Supper Party

Let’s get artsy! The San Francisco International Arts Festival invites you to a night of poetry, art and spoken word performances to commemorate the opening of its brand new offices. The evening starts with a celebration of the installation of a 20-foot-wide canvas of “The Last Supper Party,” the seminal 1985 painting from Felerine Bongola. Afterward, the party segues into spoken word from Rhodessa Jones, Jason Bayani and Alameda Poet Laureate Kimi Sugioka. And if you miss out on this April 2 event, don’t worry! The Last Supper Party comes back every month, with a new lineup of poets on May 7 and June 4. Saturday, April 2, 6–9 p.m., 1222 Sutter St., S.F. Free, but RSVP required. sfiaf.org

(San Francisco International Chocolate Salon)

San Francisco Chocolate Salon

Skip breakfast and lunch (and probably dinner, too!) and go straight for chocolate. The San Francisco International Chocolate Salon returns with row after row of dozens of artisan chocolatiers, confectioners and other culinary artisans. Pace yourself, because all six hours of tastings (plus demos and chocolate talks) are included with your ticket. Kids under six are free. But if you bring them, don’t blame us if they blast into hyperspace from all the samples and stay up all night. And for some reason, the festival has jumped on the blockchain bandwagon and are selling NFTs, too. But you can’t eat an NFT. Stay in your (tasty) lane, Chocolate Salon! Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., County Fair Building, Golden Gate Park, 1199 9th Ave., S.F. $25. sfchocolatesalon.com

1st Annual Holy Fools Parade

In what may just look like one of those truly WTF moments that we all love about living in The City, there’s going to be an “Ask a Clown” booth at Dolores Park on Saturday. Yes. It’s official. San Francisco is back! But it’s more than just for laughs. The new nonprofit Church of Clown wants to pay tribute to the sacred archetype of the trickster and the fool and truly honor clowning as a performing art. Dress up as your silly self (or don’t), bring a dish for the potluck, dig up your old clarinet to join the “dorkestra,” or just watch the parade unfold at the first of hopefully a new annual tradition of fun and frivolity in the park. Saturday, April 2, noon to 5:30 p.m. Dolores Park (meet at the north end), S.F. Free. churchofclown.org

