Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

S.F. Music Day 2022, free 7-hour music festival

If you ever wanted to expand your musical horizons, this is your chance. InterMusic SF, a nonprofit that supports small musical ensembles, hosts its annual “SF Music Day” Sunday. Like an all-you-can-eat sampler for your ears, this free 7-hour music festival takes over four stages (and the lobby) of the War Memorial Veterans Building in Civic Center (where, incidentally, the original United Nations Charter was signed after World War II). You’ll be able to hear short concerts from nearly 30 different accomplished ensembles, ranging from chamber music and jazz, to world tango and classical and more. If your ears are open to it, you’ll hopefully discover new favorites. Sunday, March 20, 12-7 p.m., War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., Free, RSVP required. intermusicsf.org

(Courtesy Chase Center)

NCAA March Madness fan fest

The NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament hasn’t taken place in San Francisco since 1939, when it was on Treasure Island. Now after 80 years, “March Madness” finally returns to The City, as Chase Center plays host to this year’s West Regional. Although tickets to the games are hopelessly sold out, you can still get close to the action at the free three-day “Fan Fest” taking over Thrive City Plaza in front of the arena. Distract yourself from your bracket getting busted with lawn games, live art, giveaways and a pop-up basketball court with a 3-point and free-throw contest. Plus, you can watch game highlights where the players look much larger-than-life on the plaza’s 42-foot tall video screen. Thursday to Saturday, March 24-26, Times TBD, Thrive City Plaza, Chase Center., S.F., Free. chasecenter.com

(Courtesy Yerba Buena Center for Arts)

YBCA Reawakening Celebration

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is one of the last major cultural institutions in San Francisco to reopen. (The SOMA institution had a double whammy — COVID and then dealing with repairs after a massive water leak.) After a quiet, partial reopening on March 10, YBCA is finally kicking open its full gallery doors during their aspirationally titled “Reawakening Celebration.” Explore new art exhibits, attend a blessing of the gallery and enjoy workshops, music and dancing. The best news? YBCA has ditched all admission fees and is free and open to the public. Now that’s something to celebrate! Friday, March 25, 5:30-8 p.m., 701 Mission St.., S.F., Free, but RSVP required. ybca.org

(Courtesy Pancakes & Booze)

Pancakes & Booze Art Show

You. Had. Me. At. Pancakes. This isn’t one of those pretentious and stuffy wine-and-cheese art events. This pop-up underground art show makes discovering new artists fun (and no dinner needed before you go out). As the name implies, there are free, all-you-can eat pancakes! So while grubbing down in hot cake heaven, tilt your neck between bites to take in the work of 100+ local artists — over 700 works of art line the walls. DJs spin, batter sizzles, beer taps flow (sorry, the booze isn’t all you can drink) and live art and body painting might counter some of the extra carbs. Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Public Works, 161 Erie St., S.F., $10-15. pancakesandbooze.com

(Courtesy The Marsh)

MarshStream International Solo Fest

Performers from all walks of life — from an opera singer and a gay Mormon playwright, to a retired public defender — will take the (virtual) stage for The Marsh’s second digital global festival. The works tackle myriad topics, including motherhood, communist spies, donuts, pandemic surgical mask shortages, meditation, YouTube sensations, the Church of Scientology and triathlons, plus personal stories of India, Copenhagen, Iraq, South Korea and more during this three-day, online marathon of 36 global works. Friday to Sunday, March 25-27, times vary, all performances live on Zoom, Free, with virtual “tip jar” for artists. themarsh.org

