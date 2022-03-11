Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

By Johnny Funcheap

Special to The Examiner

Zoo Station: U2 tribute on St. Patrick’s Day

Sometimes the universe tells you when it’s time to say goodbye, and Bay Area U2 tribute band Zoo Station is definitely listening. Back in 2002, the band started playing the part of the Irish rock stars just for pints at SF’s pubs. Now, after 578 shows and 160+ different U2 songs performed, the band is calling it quits on their 20th anniversary following four final shows, including their annual St. Patrick’s Day concert at The Chapel. Expect a greatest hits-heavy set, with a few rarities thrown in for the hard core fans, as the band don their pun-drivenalter egos (“Bonalmost,” “The Sledge,” “Adamesque” and “Barely Larry”) for the first time in two years and the final time in San Francisco. Thursday, March 17, 8:30 p.m., The Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F., $25 adv, $28 day of. thechapelsf.com

Art Battle San Francisco regional championship

During the Renaissance, painters were the true rock stars of the art world. You can experience a little bit of that again during “Art Battle.” As DJs help get the crowd pumped and the paint flowing, you’ll surround all the previous S.F., Oakland and Monterey Art Battle champions from the past three years (plus a few “all-stars”) as they compete for the audience’s favor during three rounds of live painting. After the final, 30-minute round of four artists going canvas-to-canvas, one winner will be crowned the COVID-delayed Bay Area champion and head to the finals in Texas and battle brushes with the nation’s best. Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m., The Great Northern, 119 Utah St., S.F., $25. artbattle.com

Brides of March wedding dress crawl

Is there any better indication of San Francisco coming back to “normal,” than seeing dozens of people in thrift store wedding dresses parading through North Beach and creating DIY wedding receptions at the parklets along Grant Avenue? As long as you’re wearing a wedding dress (no grooms allowed), brides of all genders are welcome to join this participatory pub crawl / street theater mash up. And what if you find that “perfect” wedding dress at Goodwill or Out of the Closet, but you’re not a size 2? Here’s some handy tips on “hacking” your dress to fit any body type. Saturday, March 19, 2:30-8:30 p.m., Washington Square Park and Grant Ave., S.F., Free, but wedding dress required. facebook.com

Royal Exchange’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Over the past few months, people have slowly started to come back to the Financial District for work. And now we’ll see if people are also ready to come back downtown to play. The Royal Exchange is hoping to continue breathing life into the FiDi with a bit of tradition. They are shutting down the entire block and inviting party band Wonderbread 5 to once again headline the outdoor stage of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party they’ve been throwing since the mid ‘80s. The bar has 72 taps, including eight of them dedicated just to Guinness. Throw in a special menu of corned beef and cabbage, Irish Stew and Shepherd’s Pie and hopefully it will all seem like 2019 again. Thursday, March 17, 3-10 p.m. (ish), live music, 5-8:30 p.m., Front St. between Sacramento and California., S.F., no cover. funcheap.com

GreenFest Block Party & St. Patrick’s Day at United Irish Cultural Center

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade thankfully returned to San Francisco in 2022, but there’s no downtown festival like in years past. To help make up for things, the United Irish Cultural Center is throwing open their doors and closing off the streets for two big events this week. On Sunday, it’s a “GreenFest” indoor/outdoor block party on 45th Avenue (Wawona to Sloat) with pipers, Irish dancers and rollicking pub bands, along with vendors selling Irish wool scarves (who will make a killing if it’s cold). On Thursday, they do it again with entertainment on three stages, in an 1,800-square-foot tent and in their massive upstairs hall (where corned beef is king) and wood-paneled Emerald Pub, where the Guinness, Harp and Magners will flow until late. GreenFest, Sunday, March 13, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Thursday, March 17, 11:00 a.m.-10 p.m., United Irish Cultural Center, 2700 45th Ave., S.F., no cover. irishcentersf.org

