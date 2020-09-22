Full lineup of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announced

Nina Gerber, left, and Laurie Lewis appear in the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass online festival “Let The Music Play On.” (Courtesy photo)

Organizers of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, happening online on Oct. 3 during this pandemic year, have announced the final group of acts appearing in “Let The Music Play On.”

Along with previously announced performers, the free virtual 20th anniversary celebration features Doobie Decimal System Duo, Jimmie Dale Gilmore & Butch Hancock, Jon Langford & Sally Timms, Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert, Laurie Lewis & Nina Gerber, Ron Thomason & Heidi Clare, Stuart Duncan, The McCrary Sisters, The Sons of Soul Survivors and Tré Burt.

The full lineup also offers HSB veterans and newcomers Emmylou Harris, Robert Earl Keen, Chuck Prophet, Buddy Miller, Boz Scaggs, Patty Griffin, Fantastic Negrito, Jim Lauderdale, Birds of Chicago, Los Coast, Shakey Graves, Alison Brown, Yola, John Doe, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Sierra Ferrell, Amythyst Kiah, Rhiannon Giddens & Franceso Turris, Steve Earle and the Halfgrass Dukes featuring Tim O’Brien and Dennis Crouch, and The War & Treaty.

“I’ve been so lucky to be able to host a day on the Rooster Stage for the last six years or so and invite friends and acts that I just love and think people would adore,” says Buddy Miller, who will be joined by Harris, The War & Treaty, Ashley Monroe, Kane & Gellert, The McCrary Sisters and Lauderdale in a “Cavalcade of Stars” from his studio.

As some 750,000 fans have attended the famed free festival in Golden Gate Park through two decades, this year’s online event will offer archival sets and fans’ memories along with new performances.

The late Warren Hellman created the one-of-a-kind free extravaganza as a gift to San Francisco and celebration of American roots music.

The show starts streaming at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 on Circle TV, HardlyStrictlyBluegrass.com, HSB Facebook, YouTube and Nugs.TV.

HSB, which has donated $1 million to Artist Relief, a fund established by national arts grant makers to support musicians affected by the pandemic, encourages guests to contribute at https://www.artistrelief.org/. All funds will go directly to the artists.

Pop Music

