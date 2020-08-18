Free Inside Lands streams Aug. 28-29

From the organizers of Outside Lands — not happening this year due to the pandemic — comes Inside Lands Virtual Festival, a free streaming event Aug. 28-29 via Twitch.
The lineup offers acts that have appeared in past Outside Lands shows as well as artists scheduled to play live in Golden Gate Park next year: Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Jack White, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Above & Beyond, Haim, Major Lazer, Leon Bridges, Louis the Child, alt-J and Cage The Elephant, Kehlani, ZHU, Beach House, Brittany Howard, SOFI TUKKER and Sharon Van Etten are performing in this year’s online show.
Presented by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill Presents, Inside Lands offers performances and interviews and features with artists as well as the people behind the festival.
“This is an opportunity for Outside Lands to relive and share some of our favorite festival moments with fans both old and new, in addition to showcasing some of the talented artists confirmed for our 2021 festival with exclusive live sets, interviews and past performances,” said Allen Scott, head of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Outside Lands co-producer. “By incorporating a live host as well as enabling direct communication between fans and festival producers plus surprise guests via our Twitch channel, we look forward to offering a free virtual festival experience that is both collaborative and compelling for our audience.”
To tune in, visit twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands at 4 p.m. each day. For the official stream schedule and the opportunity to purchase something from the specialty Inside Lands merch booth, visit www.SFInsideLands.com.
Here’s the full roster, in alphabetical order:
Above & Beyond
alt-J
Amy Allen
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
AMO AMO
Beach House
Bob Moses
Brittany Howard
Cage The Elephant
D’Angelo and The Vanguard
Disclosure
Drama
Evann McIntosh
Gorillaz
Gryffin
Haim
Hamilton Leithauser
Hinds
J. Cole
Jack White
Jon Armstrong
Katey Red
Kehlani
Khruangbin
LCD Soundsystem
Leon Bridges
Louis The Child
Lyrics Born
Madeline Kenney
Major Lazer
mxmtoon
Nap Eyes
Nathaniel Rateliff
ODIE
Poolside
Puddles Pity Party
Rexx Life Raj
Scarypoolparty
Sharon Van Etten
Shiba San
SOFI TUKKER
Tycho
Yung Bae
ZHU
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/