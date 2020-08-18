Free Inside Lands streams Aug. 28-29

LCD Soundsystem – James Murphy is pictured at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in 2016 – is in the lineup of Inside Lands Virtual Festival on Aug. 28-29. (Joel Angel Juárez/Special to S.F. Examiner)

From the organizers of Outside Lands — not happening this year due to the pandemic — comes Inside Lands Virtual Festival, a free streaming event Aug. 28-29 via Twitch.

The lineup offers acts that have appeared in past Outside Lands shows as well as artists scheduled to play live in Golden Gate Park next year: Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Jack White, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Above & Beyond, Haim, Major Lazer, Leon Bridges, Louis the Child, alt-J and Cage The Elephant, Kehlani, ZHU, Beach House, Brittany Howard, SOFI TUKKER and Sharon Van Etten are performing in this year’s online show.

Presented by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill Presents, Inside Lands offers performances and interviews and features with artists as well as the people behind the festival.

“This is an opportunity for Outside Lands to relive and share some of our favorite festival moments with fans both old and new, in addition to showcasing some of the talented artists confirmed for our 2021 festival with exclusive live sets, interviews and past performances,” said Allen Scott, head of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Outside Lands co-producer. “By incorporating a live host as well as enabling direct communication between fans and festival producers plus surprise guests via our Twitch channel, we look forward to offering a free virtual festival experience that is both collaborative and compelling for our audience.”

To tune in, visit twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands at 4 p.m. each day. For the official stream schedule and the opportunity to purchase something from the specialty Inside Lands merch booth, visit www.SFInsideLands.com.

Here’s the full roster, in alphabetical order:

Above & Beyond

alt-J

Amy Allen

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

AMO AMO

Beach House

Bob Moses

Brittany Howard

Cage The Elephant

D’Angelo and The Vanguard

Disclosure

Drama

Evann McIntosh

Gorillaz

Gryffin

Haim

Hamilton Leithauser

Hinds

J. Cole

Jack White

Jon Armstrong

Katey Red

Kehlani

Khruangbin

LCD Soundsystem

Leon Bridges

Louis The Child

Lyrics Born

Madeline Kenney

Major Lazer

mxmtoon

Nap Eyes

Nathaniel Rateliff

ODIE

Poolside

Puddles Pity Party

Rexx Life Raj

Scarypoolparty

Sharon Van Etten

Shiba San

SOFI TUKKER

Tycho

Yung Bae

ZHU

Pop Music

