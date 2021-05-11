Frameline, SF Pride screen ‘In The Heights’

The new film adaptation of “In The Heights” is in the lineup of 2021 San Francisco Pride festivities. (Courtesy Warner Bros.)

“In The Heights,” the new film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical, is the inaugural feature for Frameline and San Francisco Pride’s Movie Nights at Oracle Park.

Director Jon M. Chu’s long-awaited film adaptation of the play screens June 11 at the ballpark in the first of two events presented by SF Pride 51 and The Frameline45 San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival in collaboration with the San Francisco Giants and city and county of San Francisco.

The socially distanced event starts at 6:30 p.m. with in-person and virtual appearances, including SF Pride 2021’s Community Grand Marshals. The movie starts at 8 p.m.

In a statement released May 10, SF Pride officials said that in the absence of a traditional parade and celebration for the second year, SF Pride’s staff and board of directors are “thrilled to welcome the Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ communities for back-to-back evenings of entertainment that centers diversity, uplift and joy.”

The feature slated for June 12 has not yet been announced.

Tickets, on sale now, are $24.99 for general admission in lower box sections; $44.99 for club level, which includes added food and beverage service; and the “On Field Experience” package for $2,500 with deluxe seating, food and beverages for parties up to 12 guests.

For tickets, visit https://www.frameline.org/pridemovienight.

Movies and TVPrideSan Francisco

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/