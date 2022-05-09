40 years of celebrating Asian and Asian American films in San Francisco

“Free Chol Soo Lee,” the opening night feature of CAAMFest40, tells the story of a Korean American death row inmate convicted of a 1973 Chinatown gangland murder in San Francisco, and the activists who led a pan-Asian American movement to free him. (Courtesy Center for Asian American Media)

Once upon a time, a film festival was born in San Francisco, doing what was then a rarity in the country: presenting Asian movies and the work of Asian American actors, writers, directors and producers. That was 1982, when movies like Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” and Daniel Kwan’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” were hard to imagine as mainstream, award-winning fare.

Now, that festival — run by San Francisco’s Center for Asian American Media (CAAM)— is celebrating its 40th year, with heavy emphasis on issues still absent from the multiplex. CAAMFest 40’s films are grouped by theme: Hong Kong Cinema Showcase, Pacific Showcase, Directions in Sound, documentaries, narratives, short programs, Great Expectations and Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond.

When talking about Center for Asian American Media and CAAMFest, credit must be given to its older sister: the San Francisco International Film Festival. Its first season, in 1957, featured Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood” and Satyajit Ray’s “Pather Panchali,” among other Asian masterpieces, and that curatorial trend has continued admirably through the decades.

CAAMFest40 will offer dozens of films in four theaters between May 12 and 22 at four venues: the Castro Theatre, the newly renovated Great Star Theater in Chinatown, SFMOMA’s Phyllis Wattis Theater and the New Parkway Theater in Oakland.

Those who have followed the presentation of Asian and Asian American films in the U.S. are keenly aware of two conflicting circumstances: On one hand, never have Asian and Asian American films been so popular, abundant and available; and on the other hand, never has there been so much recognition of and anger and activism about anti-Asian prejudice and violence.

“There is no question that this is a transformative time in terms of Asian American representation in media,” said Stephen Gong, executive director of the Center for Asian American Media.

“It’s clear that Asian American talent, in front of and behind the camera, are now finding great success,” said Gong. “But with anti-Asian hate still causing havoc within our communities, it’s also clear that presenting stories that promote understanding and empathy of the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences is just as important as ever.”

This is the inaugural festival for Thuy Tran, CAAM’s new festival and exhibitions director, who said at the announcement of this year’s program that “CAAMFest40 is a celebration of not only listening, watching, relating and enjoying such voices, but I see it as the community statement — showing the world what it is like to be Asian and Asian American.”

Thuy Tran’s predecessor for over a decade was Masashi Niwano, who is now director of artist development at SFFILM.

CAAMFest40’s major presentations include:

– “Free Chol Soo Lee,” about the 1973 wrongful conviction of a Korean immigrant in a gangland murder case, which is the May 12 opening night feature at the Castro Theatre.

– David Siev’s “Bad Axe,” about the filmmaker’s return to his Michigan hometown to follow a Cambodian-Mexican family’s struggle with the pandemic and racism, which is the May 15 centerpiece presentation for documentary at the Great Star Theater.

– Martika Ramirez Escobar’s “Leonor Will Never Die,” about an aging filmmaker who becomes the hero of her own unfinished TV script, which is the May 14 centerpiece presentation for narrative at the SFMOMA’s Phyllis Wattis Theater.

– Alika Tengan’s “Every Day in Kaimuki,” about the journey from a small Hawaiian town to New York City, which is the May 22 closing night presentation at the New Parkway Theater.

CAAM is partnering with the SFMOMA to show the exhibition “Representing Chinatown” at the museum through June 30, paying tribute to the country’s oldest Chinatown and its artists.

The museum’s Phyllis Wattis Theater, in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, is also offering the following screenings and events in conjunction with CAAMFest40:

– Longman Leung’s “Anita,” the story of Anita Mui, the Hong Kong singer and “Cantopop icon” on May 19.

– Chris Chan Lee’s “Silent River,” about a man down on his luck who has a mysterious encounter with a woman with the uncanny semblance of his wife, on May 20

– Suzanne Joe Kai’s “Like a Rolling Stone,” a documentary about Rolling Stone magazine and music editor Ben Fong-Torres,” on May 21.

– Conversations on Chinatown, moderated by Stephen Gong, with the participation of Leonore Chinn and James Q. Chan on May 21.

IF YOU GO:

CAAMFest40

Where: Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.; Great Star Theater, 636 Jackson St., S.F.; SFMOMA’s Phyllis Wattis Theater, 151 3rd St., S.F.; New Parkway Theater ,474 24th St, Oakland

When: May 12-22

Tickets: $12-$40

Contact: caamfest.com/40