Fort Mason to open pop-up drive-in

Fort Mason Flix will show drive-in movies on a special screen that accommodates daylight viewing. (Courtesy photo)

Drive-in movies are coming to the Fort Mason parking lot.

Billed as the The City’s first drive-in movie theater, Fort Mason Flix is slated to open Sept. 18, and will screen films through Oct. 18.

The pop-up at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture will show a varied lineup, including family favorites, cult classics, blockbusters and arthouse cinema, with screenings at 6 and 9 p.m.

“Where better to host a drive-in than on the San Francisco Bay?” said Nick Kinsey, Fort Mason’s director of external affairs.

The movies will be shown on a 40-foot by 20-foot high definition LED screen, which, at 90 times brighter than standard movie theater projection, allows for viewing in daylight as well as night.

Some special screenings are being offered in partnership with local festivals and nonprofits whose programs have been cut due to the pandemic.

Safety and social distancing measures will be in place during the screenings, and patrons will be required to wear masks when not in their vehicles.

Admission is $49 per car. Tickets go on sale at noon Sept. 4 at fortmason.org/flix and DoTheBay.com/flix.

Here’s the September schedule:

Sept. 18: Minions (6 p.m.), The Matrix (9 p.m.)

Sept. 19: Xanadu (6 p.m.), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (9 p.m.)

Sept. 20: Frozen (6 p.m.), Purple Rain (9 p.m.)

Sept. 22-24: TBA

Sept. 25: The Lion King (6 p.m.), Mad Max: Fury Road (9 p.m.)

Sept. 26: Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (6 p.m.), Furious 7 (9 p.m.)

Sept. 27: Hairspray (1988) (6 p.m.), Selena (9 p.m.)

Sept. 29: Gremlins (6 p.m.), The Big Lebowski (9 p.m.)

Sept. 30: Labyrinth (6 p.m.), Us (9 p.m.)

