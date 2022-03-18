‘Food Faces’ — a project for fussy eaters and comical chefs

Some of the famous Food Face mosaics by Ferris Plock and Kelly Tunstall. (Ferris Plock photos; Examiner photo stitch)

Feeding young children can be tough. Sometimes they get focused on a very limited diet and it can be hard to break them out of it. Ferris Plock and Kelly Tunstall had that problem with one of their young children. Their solution: Create an intricate mosaic of fruits and vegetables that is irresistible, leading to an inevitable nibble.

“He was having a hard time being convinced that he needed to be eating solid food. Once I made a face he wanted to play with it, and then he wanted to pick it up, and I said, ‘Hey you can take a bite of this.’ And it led to more experimental eating,” says Plock outside of The Richfield, a cafe in his Inner Richmond neighborhood.

The Food Face project grew into a regular request from both of the couple’s kids, Brixton and Gus. Then it got picked up by other parents, even culminating in a book called “Food Faces” (see daydreamerslimited.com). Now the project has gone global on social media, inspiring parents around the world to share their creations with the hashtag #foodface.

As Plock and Tunstall’s kids have grown, their family food mosaics have evolved.

“The boys are eating more meals outside of the home, so it has become more of a weekend tradition,” said Plock.

Yet it still the comical dishes have helped maintain household sanity and humor over these last few years.

Plock values the Food Face project as an artform as well as a parenting tool.

“It brings joy to everyday life, but it’s also a fleeting and temporary creation.”

Ferris Plock on instagram: @ferrisplock. Kelly Tunstall and Plock’s artwork is at kefeinc.com

Kelly Tunstall and Ferris Plock and their children. (Courtesy photo)