The San Francisco-set “Hey Monster, Hands Off My City” featuring local comedians screens on the first day of the Another Hole in the Head Film Festival at New People Cinema. (Courtesy photo)

Films opening Nov. 27 and Nov. 29, 2019

Another Hole in the Head Festival opens at New People

Dark Waters: Mark Ruffalo stars as a crusading attorney who uncovers a deadly truth about a large chemical company in the film directed by Todd Haynes, co-starring Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham and Bill Pullman and based on a New York Times article by Nathaniel Rich. Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero. Opens Nov. 27.

Knives Out: Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects — including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Frank Oz and Christopher Plummer – for the whodunit about the murder of a famous crime novelist. Rated PG-13. Opens Nov. 27.

Queen & Slim: An African American couple on their first date become fugitives after a traffic stop gone tragically wrong in the film by Melina Matsoukas with Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith. Rated R. Opens Nov. 27.

Shooting the Mafia: The documentary by Kim Longinotto details the work of Sicilian photographer Letizia Battaglia, noted for chronicling the lives of underworld figures. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza. Opens Nov. 29.

White Snake: The animated take on a classic legend created by Light Chaser Animation, one of China’s premiere animation studios, is a tale of demons, mythical beasts, assassins, wuxia action and “the promise of eternal love.” Screens in dubbed and subtitled versions. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza. Opens Nov. 29.

FILM PROGRAMS

Another Hole in the Head Film Festival: The 16th annual event, a showcase of fresh new indie genre films from around the world, opens Sunday, Dec. 1 with shorts programs at 10:30 a.m., and 1 and 3 p.m., followed by “Hey Monster, Hands Off My City,” a horror crime comedy starring San Francisco comics Jonny Steele and Reggie Steele along with Michael Meehan, Dwoira Galilea, Michael Pritchard, Greg Proops and Linda Hill at 5 p.m.; “Eat Brains Love,” a horror-comedy-romance directed by Rodman Flender at 7 p.m.; and “She Never Died” a thriller directed by Audrey Commings at 9 p.m.; programs continue through Dec. 15. At New People Cinema.

