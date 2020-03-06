Films opening March 6, 2020

“Juliet of the Spirits” is among the films screening at the March 7 day-long tribute to Federico Fellini at the Castro. (Courtesy photo)

Burden: Garrett Hedlund plays a high-ranking Klansman quits the KKK and embarks on a path of love and nonviolence, guided by the African-American minister he was once prepared to kill, in the drama by Andrew Heckler. Rated R.

Come and See: Elem Klimov’s acclaimed 1985 anti-war fable about a Soviet youth who joins the resistance just as the Nazis prepare to attack his village during World War II screens in a new restoration. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Fellini 100-Homage to Federico Fellini: Cinema Italia San Francisco’s day-long series on March 7 dedicated to the groundbreaking film director includes separately ticketed screenings of “La strada,” (12:30 p.m.), Juliet of the Spirits (3 p.m.), Amarcord (6 p.m.) and “I Vitelloni” (10 p.m.) along with a party. [12:30 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Go Back to China: The semi-autobiographical film by Emily Ting follows a spoiled rich girl, who after blowing through most of her trust fund, is forced by her father to go back to China and work for the family toy business. Not rated. At the Four Star.

Greed: Steve Coogan plays a self-made British billionaire who tries to improve his tarnished image by throwing a lavish birthday party for himself on the Greek island of Mykonos. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Incitement: An activist-turned-dangerous extremist believes he has the right to murder Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin to fulfill his destiny and bring salvation to his people in the film by Yaron Zilberman. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Onward: Two suburban teenage elves undertake a magical quest in the animated Disney-Pixar tale with the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Rated PG.

The Way Back: Ben Affleck plays an alcoholic former high-school basketball star gets a job coaching his old team in the film by Gavin O’Connor. Rated R.

Wendy: The story of Peter Pan is reimagined in the film by Benh Zeitlin, director of “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” in which Wendy, lost on an island where aging and time have come unglued, “must fight to save the spirit of youth from the peril of growing up.” Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero.

Movies and TV

