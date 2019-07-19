Films opening July 19, 2019

The documentary “Sea of Shadows” follows investigators, environmentalists, journalists and the Mexican Navy on efforts to rescue an endangered whale, the Vaquita, from extinction. (Courtesy National Geographic)

The Farewell: The film by Lulu Wang tells the story of a family gathering in China to say goodbye to their beloved matriarch, who’s unaware she has been given only weeks to live. Rated PG.

Leaving Home Coming Home: A Portrait of Robert Frank: The 2004 documentary about the legendary Swiss-American photographer and filmmaker, originally deemed too personal to be shown widely, has recently been authorized by Frank for theatrical release. Not rated. At the Roxie.

The Lion King: The remake directed by Jon Favreau’s is a lush, live-action version of Disney’s 1994 animated classic. Rated PG.

Sea of Shadows: Richard Ladkani’s documentary describes efforts by scientists, activists, journalists and undercover agents who attempt to rescue an endangered whale in the Sea of Cortez while battling Mexican drug cartels and Chinese traffickers. Not rated. At the Metreon.

She’s Just a Shadow: The film by Adam Sherman is about a crime family that becomes entangled in a gang war while a serial killer rampages through Tokyo. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Sword of Trust: The comedy stars Marc Maron as a pawnshop owner set to cash-out when he tries to hawk a Civil War relic sought after by local conspiracy theorists. Rated R. At the Clay.