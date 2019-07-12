Films opening July 12, 2019

Nick Broomfield’ s documentary “Leonard and Marianne” looks at songwriter-poet Leonard Cohen and his muse, Marianne Ihlen. (Courtesy photo)

Crawl: Trapped in a flooding house during a hurricane, a young Florida woman and her father are menaced by alligators in the horror film directed by Alexandre Aja starring Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper. Rated R.

The Art of Self-Defense: Jesse Eisenberg stars in the dark comedy about a timid bookkeeper who joins a neighborhood karate studio to learn how to protect himself. Rated R. At the Alamo Drafthouse.

Leonard and Marianne: The documentary by Nick Broomfield takes a loving and romantic look at songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen and his muse, Marianne Ihlen. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

The Reports on Sarah & Saleem: A late-night tryst between an Israeli and Palestinian arouses police suspicion in the film by Palestinian director Muayad Alayan. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Stuber: A mild-mannered Uber driver is pressed into service by a gruff undercover cop in pursuit of a violent criminal in the film starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista. Rated R.

Tattoo Uprising: The film follows the history of American tattoos, studying the work of artists such as Ed Hardy, Stoney St. Clair and Jamie Summers. Not rated. At the Roxie. Hardy and director Alan Govenar appear at the 7 p.m. July 15 screening.