Films opening Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

“Send Me to the Clouds,” a critically acclaimed feminist dramedy from China starring Yao Chen, screens at the 4- Star in The City. (Courtesy Cheng Cheng Films)

Abominable: Friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in the animated adventure with voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson written and directed by Jill Culton. Rated PG-13.

Britt-Marie Was Here: Based on the novel by Fredrik Backman, the Swedish comedy is about a 63-year-old divorcée takes a job coaching a youth soccer team, despite knowing nothing about soccer or coaching. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

The Death of Dick Long: Two dimwitted Alabama musicians try to cover up a misadventure with their bandmate in the film starring Michael Abbott Jr. and Andre Hyland. Rated R.

End of the Century: An award-winner at San Francisco’s Frameline festival, the film by Lucio Castro is a travelogue and romance about a 30-something Argentine poet on vacation in Barcelona who hooks up with a Spaniard from Berlin. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

The Honest Struggle: Director Justin Mashouf and film subject Sadiq Davis appear at the 4 p.m. Sept. 28 screening (at Lighthouse Mosque, 620 42nd St., Oakland) of the film about an ex-gang leader, who, after more than 25 years in prison, re-enters society in the Chicago to face the same streets that ruined his life.

Judy: Renee Zellweger portrays Judy Garland during the legendary entertainer’s run of sold-out stage shows in 1968 London. Rated PG-13. At the Kabuki and Embarcadero.

Send Me to the Clouds: The critically acclaimed feminist dramedy from China by writer-director Teng Congcong stars Yao Chen as a 29-year-old journalist, who, diagnosed with ovarian cancer, goes on an existential journey as she writes the biography of an entrepreneur’s father. Not rated. At the Four Star.

The Sound of Silence: Peter Sarsgaard portrays a house tuner, who helps rid people of their ailments by mapping out sounds in their homes and reharmonizing them, in the debut feature by Michael Tyburski. Not rated. At the Presidio.

PROGRAMS

Green Film Festival: The multi-day event’s centerpiece offering, “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code,” which explores systematic ways that climate disasters such as heat waves disproportionately affect lower income and marginalized communities, screens at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Roxie.

Iranian Film Festival: The 12th annual event, which features more than 50 film — fiction, short, documentary, animation — in six programs, runs from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29 at San Francisco Art Institute, 800 Chestnut St.

Voices Carry:Women in Film: The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art fall series screens Rungano Nyoni’s debut “I Am Not a Witch,” a feminist satire in which an 8 eight-year-old girl is accused of witchcraft then sentenced to life imprisonment in a state-run witch prison camp at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 in Phyllis Wattis Theater,

The World’s Independent Film Festival: Among the offerings in the two-day program at New People Cinema is “The Year I did Nothing,” a movie by Ana Barredo about three Filipino siblings, who, in 1985, extend their summer vacation as they wait to immigrate to the U.S., amid their country’s turmoil under dictator Ferdinand Marcos, screening at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 28 and 2 p.m. Sept. 29.