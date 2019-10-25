Films opening Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

Gift, a movie about the connection between making art and the act of giving by Robin McKenna, screens at the Opera Plaza. (Courtesy photo)

American Indian Film Festival: The 44th annual event, running through Nov. 2, begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 with a program of shorts and “Red Snow,” a film by Marie Clements about an indigenous man from Canada’s Arctic who is caught in an ambush in Kandahar, Afghanistan. At Brava Theatre.

Black and Blue: A black female rookie cop in New Orleans witnesses fellow officers committing a murder in the film starring Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Reid Scott, Beau Knapp and Nafessa Williams. Not rated.

The Cave: A hidden underground hospital in Syria and its unprecedented female-led team risk their lives to provide medical care to the besieged local population in the documentary by Feras Fayyad. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Countdown: In the thriller by Justin Dec, a mysterious phone app claims to predict the moment a person will die. Rated PG-13.

The Current War: Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse and Nikolai Tesla square off in a race to illuminate the modern world in the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult. Rated PG-13.

Gift: Based on the Lewis Hyde’s book “The Gift: Creativity and the Artist in the Modern World,” the film interweaves multiple character‐driven stories as it reflects on the creative process and explores the connections between making art and the act of giving; filmmaker Robin McKenna appears at Friday evening screenings. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Jojo Rabbit: Taika Waititi’s World War II satire follows a lonely German boy who must confront his blind nationalism when he discovers his mom is hiding a young Jewish girl. Rated PG-13.

The Kill Team: A young U.S. soldier in Afghanistan faces a moral dilemma when other members of his platoon kill innocent civilians on the orders of their sadistic commanding officer. With Nat Wolff, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Long, Rob Morrow. Written and directed by Dan Krauss. Rated R.

La Flor: A decade in the making, Argentinian director Mariano Llinas’ six-episode, 808-minute film has been called a “labor of love and madness that redefines the concept of binge viewing.” Not rated. At the Roxie.

Paradise Hills: Emma Roberts stars as a young woman from a wealthy family who’s shipped off to a futuristic finishing school on a remote island in the film co-written and directed by Alice Waddington. Not rated. At the 4 Star.

Spirited Away: Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning animated film comes comes to the big screen as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2019. Rated PG. At Century San Francisco Centre 9.

Western Stars: Bruce Springsteen, backed by a band and a full orchestra, performs the 13 songs from his latest album, touching on personal themes and the American West. Rated PG.