Films opening Friday, Oct. 19, 2019

“Olympia,” a documentary about actress Olympia Dukakis, opens the San Francisco Greek Film Festival at the Castro on Oct. 20. (Courtesy photo)

Filipino American Film Festival: Presented by Filipino Arts & Cinema International, the 26th annual event runs Oct. 18-20, opening at 7 p.m. Friday with “Balangiga,” set in 1901 during the Filipino American War telling the story of an 8-year-old who flees his village with his grandfather to escape a kill-and-burn order, and, at 9:30 p.m., “A Short History of a Few Bad Things,” about a senior detective investigating a gun murder that happened in broad daylight. At the Roxie.

Greek Film Festival: Running Oct. 20-26, programming opens with “Olympia,” a documentary about Olympia Dukakis at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Castro Theatre and closes with “Smuggling Hendrix,” a dramedy about what happens when a dog crosses the border between the Turkish and Greek sides of Cyprus, at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Dolby Cinema, preceded by a 5 p.m. reception; all other films screen at Delancey Street Screening Room; https://grfilm.com

The King: Timothée Chalamet stars as Prince Hal, who, in 15th-century England, transforms from wayward wastrel to powerful king after he reluctantly inherits the throne and its conflicts. Rated R. At the Opera Plaza.

The Lighthouse: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe play lighthouse keepers on an isolated island in New England in the 1890s in a black-and-white fantasy tale directed by Robert Eggers. Rated R.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villainess in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy tale. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer. Rated PG

Parasite: Korean director Bong Joon-Ho’s Palme d’Or-winning domestic thriller is about two Korean families — one rich, one not — whose fates intertwine. Rated R. At the Kabuki and Embarcadero.

The Sweet Requiem: A Tibetan exile in Delhi, unexpectedly encountering the guide who abandoned her and her father years earlier, begins a quest for retribution in the film shot 15,000 feet in the Himalayas directed by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam. Not rated. Question-and-answers sessions are slated for 7 p.m. screenings. At the Opera Plaza.

Western Stars: Presented by Fathom Events, the Bruce Springsteen concert film, created in connection with his new album, was mostly shot in an old barn on his property in New Jersey, Rated PG. 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 at the Metreon.

Where’s My Roy Cohn?: The documentary by Matt Tyrnauer tells the story of the ruthless and unscrupulous lawyer and political power broker who headed Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s Communist-hunting subcommittee in the 1950s. Rated PG-13. At the Clay.

Zombieland: Double Tap: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite to dispatch even more of the undead in this sequel to the 2009 horror comedy directed by Ruben Fleischer. Rated R.