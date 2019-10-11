Films opening Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

‘Ground Beneath My Feet’ an acclaimed psychothriller by Marie Kreutzer

The Addams Family: Cartoonist Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form with the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short and Catherine O’Hara. Rated PG.

The Cotton Club Encore: Francis Ford Coppola has restored musical numbers to his 1984 feature set during Prohibition, better showcasing the film’s cast, which includes Gregory Hines, Diane Lane, Lonette McKee, Bob Hoskins, James Remar, Nicolas Cage, Allen Garfield, Fred Gwynne and Richard Gere. Not rated. At the Clay.

The Dead Center: A troubled psychiatrist’s sessions with an amnesiac patient lead to darker revelations in the horror, supspense thriller starring Shane Carruth, Poorna Jagannathan and Jeremy Childs and written and directed by Billy Senese. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Dolemite Is My Name: Eddie Murphy stars in the film about performer Rudy Ray Moore, who assumed the role of an iconic pimp named Dolemite during the 1970s. Rated R. At the Marina.

Gemini Man: Ang Lee directs Will Smith in this action-thriller about an elite assassin who faces off against his younger doppelganger. Rated PG-13.

The Ground Beneath My Feet: In the psychological thriller by Austrian director Marie Kreutzer, a businesswoman slowly finds her grip on reality slipping away after her older sister comes back into her life. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Pain and Glory: Pedro Almodóvar’s latest is about film director in physical decline (Antonio Banderas) finds the urgent need to reflect on and recount his past. Rated R. At the Embarcadero and Alamo Drafthouse.

