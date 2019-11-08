Films opening Friday, Nov. 8

Director Richard Levien is slated to answer questions about “Collisions,” his film about the devastating impact of U.S. immigration policies on a family, at the Roxie on Nov. 8-9. (Courtesy photo)

Better Days: A bullied high school student and a small-time criminal become the prime suspects in the murder of a teenage girl in the film by Derek Kwok-Cheung Tsang. Not rated. At the Kabuki.

Collisions: Two children embark on a cross-country road trip with their estranged uncle to stop their single mother from deportation after she was arrested in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in the award-winning drama by Bay Area filmmaker Richard Levien, slated to answer questions after the first two screenings on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Dr. Sleep: In the horror-thriller sequel to “The Shining,” Ewan McGregor plays Danny Torrance, who, still traumatized by sinister events he endured as a child at the Overlook Hotel, encounters a young girl with her own powerful extrasensory gift. Rated R.

The Godfather Part II: Francis Ford Coppola’s crime epic starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino returns to the big screen on Nov. 10, Nov. 12-13 in a Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies presentation. Rated R.

The Irishman: Martin Scorsese’s epic saga of organized crime in postwar America, as told by a hit man, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Last Christmas: Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding star in the holiday romantic comedy (inspired by the music of George Michael) about a young Londoner who meets a guy who seems to good to be true.Rated PG-13.

Midway: The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942 features Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson. Ratef PG-13

Playing With Fire: Three happy-go-lucky firefighters (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane) find themselves babysitting three wild and unpredictable kids in the comedy costarring John Cena. Rated PG.

Synonyms: The provocative dramatic comedy is about about a young Israeli who moves to Paris with expectations that France will save him from what he sees as the madness of his country. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

FILM PROGRAMS

3rd i’s San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival: “Bollywood and Beyond,” the 17th annual event dedicated to promoting diverse images of South Asians through independent film, showcases a dozen films, with a focus on comedies, as well as shorts ans art house offerings. Today through Sunday at New People and Castro theaters in San Francisco and Nov. 16 in Palo Alto. https://www.thirdi.org/events/

SF Transgender Film Festival: Founded in 1997 and billed as the world’s first festival of its kind, the program includes political shorts, animation, music videos, documentaries and more in six programs. Today through Sunday at the Roxie. http://sftff.org/