Films opening Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

“The Traitor,” which tells the story of real-life crime boss Tommaso Buscetta, opens the three-day Cinema Italian Style on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Vogue. (Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics)

21 Bridges: An embattled New York police detective (Chadwick Boseman) is thrust into a manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a conspiracy. Rated R.

Atlantics: The Grand Prix award winner at the 2019 Cannes festival and debut feature by director Mati Diop is a romantic drama set in Senegal in which a woman falls in love with young construction worker who mysteriously returns to the neighborhood after disappearing at sea. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Tom Hanks portrays TV host Mister Rogers in the film based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Rated PG.

Frozen 2: Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical with the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. Rated PG.

Gay Chorus Deep South: The documentary by David Charles Rodrigues details the journey of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ tour through Mississippi, Tennessee, the Carolinas and over the bridge in Selma, Alabama, in response to discriminatory anti-LGBTQ laws and the divisive 2016 election. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Hala: A Chicago-area Pakistani American teen balances her desire for freedom with her strict Muslim upbringing in the film starring Geraldine Viswanathan and Jack Kilmer and written and directed by Minhal Baig. Rated R. At the Roxie.

Light From Light: Marin Ireland plays a single mother, who, with her prophetic dreams andlifelong interest in the paranormal, investigates a potential haunting at a Tennessee farmhouse. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Waves: Trey Edward Shults directs the film detailing the emotional journey of a suburban African-American family as they come together in the aftermath of a loss. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

FILM PROGRAMS

Cinema Italian Style: The inaugural three day-festival opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 with Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor,” (“Il traditore”) based on the real life of Tommaso Buscetta, the Sicilian Mafia boss who brought down the Cosa Nostra; the seven-film program continues with screenings through Sunday, Nov. 24, closing at 7:30 p.m. with “Ordinary Happiness” (“Momenti di trascurabile felicità”), Daniele Luchetti’s film about a man who is granted, after his death, to return to earth for an hour and 32 minutes. At the Vogue.

