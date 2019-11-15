Films opening Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside The USA Gymnastics Scandal,” about how team doctor Larry Nassar was at last convicted of sexually abusing young athletes, screens at the Vogue. (Courtesy photo)

Aga: The film by Bulgarian director Milko Lazarov shows how, in a yurt on snow-covered fields of the North, Nanook and Sedna live following the traditions of their ancestors, alone in the wilderness. Not rated. At the Roxie.

At the Heart of Gold: Inside The USA Gymnastics Scandal: Erin Lee Carr’s documentary details how USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was convicted of serial sexual abuse of young athletes. Not rated. At the Vogue.

Célébration: Yves Saint Laurent: Director Olivier Meyrou’s film offers an opulent behind-the-scenes look at haute couture designer Yves Saint-Laurent’s final show. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Charlie’s Angels: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are the titular trio in writer-director-co-star Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of the action franchise based on the 1970s TV series. Rated PG-13.

Ford v Ferrari: Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo’s efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. Rated PG-13.

The Good Liar: Ian McKellen plays a con artist whose life is changed when he meets a well-to-do widow (Helen Mirren) who turns out not to be the perfect mark she seems. Rated R.

Honey Boy: A young actor’s stormy childhood and early adult years are explored as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health in the film written by Shia LaBeouf, based on his own life. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Line of Duty: The action thriller stars Aaron Eckhart as a disgraced cop looking for a shot at redemption who jumps to action when the police chief’s 11-year-old daughter is abducted. Rated R. At the 4-Star.

Marriage Story: Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs the film with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver about a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Rated R. At the Clay.

The Report: An idealistic staffer (Adam Driver) is tasked by a senator (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, created in the aftermath of 9/11. Rated R. At the Opera Plaza.

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer: The documentary by Mark Landsman explores the tabloid’s decadeslong run as a purveyor of news and gossip. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi: A ruler in 19th century India leads her people in rebellion against the British East India Companyin the film starring Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb, Jodhi May and Derek Jacobi and directed by Swati Bhise. Rated R.

FILM PROGRAMS

Carcosa Film Festival: The two-day event begins with “Beer and Fear,” including screenings of horror films at 10 p.m. Friday at PianoFight, followed by a showcase of shorts, features and documentaries at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Roxie.