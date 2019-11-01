Films opening Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

Always in Season: The film explores the lingering impact of more than a century of lynching African Americans as it connects racial violence from the past to the present with the case of a Lennon Lacy, a 17-year-old African American who was found hanging from a swing set in rural North Carolina in 2014. Not rated. At the Roxie.

By the Grace of God: Three adult men band together to expose the code of silence that continues to enable a priest who abused them as boys in the film directed by Francois Ozon. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

The Cave: An underground hospital in Syria and its unprecedented female-led team risk their lives to provide medical care to the besieged local population in the documentary by Feras Fayyad. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Cyrano, My Love: The comedy by Alexis Michalik tells the origin story of “Cryano de Bergerac” as playwright Edmond Rostand scrambles to complete his heroic romance in time for the holidays. Rated R. At the Opera Plaza.

Frankie: Three generations of a European family come together in a resort town in Portugal for one last vacation before the matriarch (Isabelle Huppert) faces the next chapter of her life. Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero.

Greener Grass: Two soccer moms compete for approval and acceptance in a bizarre suburbia while their kids battle on the playing field in the comedy by Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe, making their directorial debuts. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Harriet: Cynthia Erivo portrays Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African-American woman who escaped from slavery and then led others to freedom in the film co-written and directed by Kasi Lemmons. Rated PG-13.

Motherless Brooklyn: Writer-director Edward Norton stars as a lonely private eye with Tourette syndrome tracking his mentor’s killer in 1950s New York. Rated R.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood: A screening of the film by Quentin Tarantino is accompanied by a livestream panel discussion with the director and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Rated R. 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2 only Alamo Drafthouse.

The Portal: The documentary about mindfulness meditation and its potential to transform humanity is directed by Jacqui Fifer. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Terminator: Dark Fate: Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are “baack” in the latest chapter of the time-bending cyborg franchise. Rated R.

FILM PROGRAMS

Doc Stories 2019: SFFILM’s fifth annual program of documentary features and shorts begins Friday, Nov. 1 at the Castro Theatre with “The Apollo,” Roger Ross’ historical profile of the famed Harlem theater showcasing black music and culture, with a performance by Fantastic Negrito; films continue through Monday at the Vogue Theatre.

San Francisco Dance Film Festival: The 10th annual event, with more than 120 dance-based films from 25 countries and the Bay Area, opens at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Lucasfilm Premier Theater with the North American premiere of “Queen + Bejart: Ballet For Life,” a documentary about the collaboration betweehn the band Queen, designer Gianni Versace and choreographer Maurice Béjart; screenings continue at Brava, Delancey Street, Roxie and Catharine Clark Gallery through Nov. 10.

San Francisco Veterans Film Festival: The eighth annual free program — in which veterans express their creativity, tell stories, and connect with other veterans — includes 13 short and feature-length films, well as panel discussions. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3 at San Francisco’s Main Library.