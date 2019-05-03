Films opening Friday, May 3, 2019

“Babylon,” the late Franco Rosso’s film about a young dancehall DJ in South London, screens at the Alamo Drafthouse. (Courtesy photo)

Ask Dr. Ruth: The documentary by Ryan White chronicles the life of holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who became the most famous sex therapist in the U.S. Not rated. At the Clay.

Babylon: Franco Rosso’s 1980 film follows a young dancehall DJ (Brinsley Forde of British reggae group Aswad) in South London as he pursues his musical ambitions, battling against the racism and xenophobia of employers, neighbors, police and the National Front. Not rated. At Alamo Drafthouse.

Bardo Blues: A mentally ill man scours the streets of Thailand to uncover the truth about the mother who abandoned him in the film by Marcia Kimpton, who is slated to appear following the 1 p.m. May 5 screening. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Clara: The film tells the story of an astronomer searching for life beyond Earth who meets an artist who shares his fascination for the wonders of space, and their unlikely collaboration leads to a deep connection and astronomical discovery. Not rated. At the 4-Star.

El Chicano: A Los Angeles Police Department detective turns superhero to battle a cartel in the film with Raul Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Kate del Castillo and George Lopez, co-written and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray. Rated R.

Gay USA: Director Arthur J. Bressan Jr.’s restored 1977 film covering national Gay Freedom Day marches in June 1977, billed as the first U.S. feature-length documentary by and aobut gay people, screens, at 7 p.m. May 7 only, followed by a discussion with filmmaker-preservationist Jenni Olson. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Hesburgh: The documentary profiles Father Theodore Hesburgh, longtime president of the University of Notre Dame. Rated PG. At the Metreon.

Long Shot: The romantic comedy stars Seth Rogen as a guy who charms his first crush, a successful, beautiful out-of-his league woman, played by Charlize Theron. Rated R.

Knock Down the House: Rachel Lears’ documentary goes behind the scenes of the 2018 political campaigns of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush and Paula Jean Swearengin. Rated PG. At the Embarcadero.

The Intruder: A young couple’s enjoyment of their new home is jeopardized by the ongoing involvement of the former owner in the thriller starring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, Joseph Sikora and Dennis Quaid. Rated PG-13.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night: Chinese writer-director Bi Gan’s second film is a noir-tinged, surrealistic drama about a lost soul (Huang Jue) on a quest to find a missing woman from his past (Tang Wei). Not rated. At the Embarcadero.

Sauvage/Wild: The French film by Camille Vidal-Naquet recounts the erotic journey of a 22-year-old male prostitute played by Félix Maritaud, winner of the Rising Star Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Ugly Dolls: Plush toys break out in song in their own animated musical adventure featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Wang Leehom, Emma Roberts and Pitbull. Rated PG.