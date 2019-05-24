Beanie Feldstein, left, and Kaitlyn Dever star in the teen comedy “Booksmart.” (Courtesy Annapurna Pictures)

Films opening Friday, May 24, 2019

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut is fun ‘Booksmart’

Aladdin: The film is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic about a fellow who embarks on a magical adventure after finding a lamp that releases a wisecracking genie. Rated PG.

Booksmart: Olivia Wilde directs the comedy about two high-achieving high school girls who come to the realization that they spent all their time studying and never got to have any fun. Rated R.

Brightburn: An alien that looks like a human boy uses its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways in the thriller directed by David Yarovesky of “Guardians of the Galaxy” fame. Rated R.

Carmine Street Guitars: Featuring a cast of prominent musicians and artists, and some virtuoso performances, the film captures five days in the life of a shop in Greenwich Village run by custom guitar maker Rick Kelly and his apprentice Cindy Hulej, who build handcrafted instruments out of reclaimed wood. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Non-Fiction: Juliette Binoche and Guillame Canet reunite with acclaimed director Olivier Assayas (Personal Shopper, The Clouds of Sils Maria, Carlos) in a tale of sex, lies and literature set amid the bohemian intelligentsia of the Parisian publishing world, This wry, buoyant and breezy tale of sex, lies and literature traces the fallout that results when a writer uses his real-life love affairs as fodder for his new novel. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Nureyev: The documentary by Jacqui Morris and David Morris traces the life of famed dancer Rudolf Nureyev from his humble beginnings, to his eventual defection to the West, an event that shocked the world. Not rated. At the Roxie.

The Souvenir: A shy but ambitious film student (Honor Swinton Byrne) begins to find her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man in the film by writer-director Joanna Hogg. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Walking On Water: In the documentary by Andrey M. Paounov, renowned environmental artist Christo sets out to realize “The Floating Piers,” a walkway going across an Italian alpine lake. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

