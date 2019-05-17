Films opening Friday, May 17, 2019

“The Biggest Little Farm,” about a Los Angeles couple who establish a diverse farm in the foothills of Ventura County, screens at The Embarcadero and Alamo Drafthouse. (Courtesy photo

60 Second Film Festival: A $2,000 prize will be awarded to the best very short film selected from works by local and international entries. Friday only at the Marina.

All Is True: Kenneth Branagh directs and portrays William Shakespeare, who returns to his home and family in Stratford after his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground. Rated PG-13. At the Clay.

Aniara: A spaceship bearing settlers bound for Mars is knocked irrevocably off-course in the Swedish film based on an epic poem by Nobel Prize Winner Harry Markinson. Rated R. Opera Plaza.

A Dog’s Journey: The pooch with a purpose forms a new attachment and vows to watch over her in this sequel with Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Dennis Quaid and the voice of Josh Gad. Rated PG.

The Biggest Little Farm: The documentary by John Chester follows his journey with his wife as they leave the city and build one of the most diverse farms of its kind. Rated PG. At the Embarcadero and Alamo Drafthouse.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum: The super-assassin played by Keanu Reeves is back, pursued by other hired killers looking to collect a $14 million bounty. Rated R.

My Son: The French thriller by Christian Carion is about a father who goes to extremes in a desperate attempt to find his 7-year-old son, who has disappeared in the night. Rated PG-13. At the Opera Plaza.

Photograph: A street photographer in Mumbai passes off a picture of a young woman as his fiancee to appease his meddling grandmother in the film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, and written and directed by Ritesh Batra. Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero.

Running with Beto: The documentary follows Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke on his groundbreaking run against Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate in 2018. Not rated. 6 p.m. Friday only at Alamo Drafthouse.

The Russian Five: The documentary tells the story of the first five Russians to play hockey together in the National Hockey League and how they helped transform the Detroit Red Wings to Stanley Cup Champions. Not rated. At the 4-Star.

The Silence of Others: Filmed over six years, the documentary reveals the struggle of victims of Spain’s 40-year dictatorship under Gen. Francisco Franco. Not rated. At the Roxie.

The Sun Is Also a Star: Love blooms for two young people over the course of one life-changing New York City day in the film starring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton based on the novel by Nicola Yoon. Rated PG-13.

Trial By Fire: The film tells the true Texas story of the unlikely bond between an imprisoned death row inmate (Jack O’Connell) and a mother of two from Houston (Laura Dern). Rated R. At the Shattuck in Berkeley.