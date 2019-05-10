“The White Crow,” a biopic about Rudolf Nureyev, opens at the Embarcadero. (Courtesy Sony Classics)

Films opening Friday, May 11, 2019

The Hustle: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson play con women who join forces for revenge. Rated PG-13.

Pokemon-Detective Pikachu: The son of a missing detective teams with the titular sleuth to find his father in this mix of live action and animation with the voice of Ryan Reynolds plus Justice Smith. Rated PG.

Poms: Diane Keaton stars as a woman who starts a cheer squad at a retirement home in the film by Zara Hayes. Rated PG-13.

Shadow: Director Zhang Yimou’s historical epic is about a general who, in order to finally achieve victory over a rival kingdom, devises an intricate plan involving his wife, a look-alike and two kings. Not rated. At the Embarcadero.

Tolkien: Friendship, love and World War I inspire the young writer who would go on to create “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” in the film starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney and Derek Jacobi. Rated PG-13.

The White Crow: Ralph Fiennes directed the biopic inspired by the book “Rudolf Nureyev: The Life,” which chronicles Nureyev’s poverty-stricken childhood in the Soviet Union, his days as a student dancer and his defection to the West. Rated R. At the Embarcadero

‘Wild Impossibility’ a tale of mothers and memory

