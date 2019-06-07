Films opening Friday, June 7, 2019

“The Spy Behind the Place, ” about Jewish baseball player Moe Berg, who worked for the precusor to the CIA during World War II, screens at the Opera Plaza; director Aviva Kempner is slated to appear at the noon June 9.

Dark Phoenix: The X-Men face off against their own Jean Grey after she returns from outer space following a near-fatal encounter with a mysterious cosmic force in the film starring Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp and Jessica Chastain. Rated PG-13.

Echo in the Canyon: This documentary featuring Jakob Dylan — along with Brian Wilson, Roger McGuinn, Tom Petty, Ringo Starr, Beck, Jackson Browne, Cat Power, Eric Clapton, Norah Jones, Graham Nash, Michelle Phillips, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Fiona Apple and Regina Spektor — celebrates the music that came out of Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon in the mid-1960s, giving birth to the California sound. Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero.

The Fall of the American Empire: The comedic crime caper by writer-director Denys Arcand is about a deliveryman (Alexandre Landry) who gets caught in a hold-up gone wrong. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco: A young man hopes to regain the Victorian house his grandfather built in the Sundance award-winning film by Joe Talbot, Rob Richert and Jimmie Fails, starring Fails, Jonathan Majors, Rob Morgan, Tichina Arnold and Danny Glover. Rated R.

Pavarotti: The documentary directed by Ron Howard sings the praises of opera legend Luciano Pavarotti. Rated PG-13. At the Kabuki.

The Secret Life of Pets 2: The sequel to the computer-animated comedy revealling more antics animal companions get into when humans aren’t around features the voices of Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Pete Holmes, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Bobby Moynihan, Patton Oswalt, Jenny Slate and Eric Stonestreet. Rated PG.

The Spy Behind Home Plate: The documentary is about Jewish baseball player Moe Berg, who worked for the precusor to the CIA during World War II; director Aviva Kempner is slated to appear at the screening at noon Sunday, June 9. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.