Films opening Friday, June 28, 2019

Jessie Buckley is excellent as a Scottish woman who sings country music in “Wild Rose.” (Courtesy Neon)

Annabelle Comes Home: An evil doll terrorizes the young daughter of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the third film of the Annabelle horror franchise. Rated R.

Diamantino: The surreal fantasy mixes sci-fi, horror, noir and romantic comedy in the story of a dimwitted soccer superstar who searches for a new purpose after his career ends in disgrace. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am: The documentary by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders on the Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Beloved” takes an artful and meditative look at her life and work. Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero.

Too Late to Die Young: The award-winning film by Dominga Sotomayor Castillo set in an isolated community in rural Chile in 1990 follows a girl named Sofía as she navigates adolescence. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Wild Rose: Jessie Buckley plays a Glasgow woman, newly released from prison, who dreams of becoming a country music superstar. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Yesterday: The fantasy musical comedy directed by Danny Boyle stars Himesh Patel as struggling musician who wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. Rated PG-13.