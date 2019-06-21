Films opening Friday, June 21, 2019

“Being Frank,” starring Jim Gaffigan as a man with two families, screens at the Embarcadero. (Courtesy The Film Arcade)

Asako I & II: The Japanese romantic drama by Ryusuke Hamaguchi is about a love triangle between a young woman and two men who look identical, but have different personalities. Not rated. At the 4-Star.

Being Frank: The dramatic comedy by Miranda Bailey stars Jim Gaffigan as a father who tries to keep his two worlds from colliding as his secret family is exposed. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Funan: Director Denis Do’s striking animated film is drawn from his mother’s experiences suriving the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Ghost Feet: The documentary details the work of activists who risk their lives on remote Indonesian islands to find justice for enslaved fishermen who provide the world’s seafood. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

The Quiet One: The documentary about bassist Bill Wyman, former founding member of the Rolling Stones and reluctant rock star, is written and directed by Oliver Murray. Not rated. At the Clay.

Toy Story 4: The gang goes on a road trip and reunites with Bo Peep in the fourth entry in Disney-Pixar’s beloved computer-animated franchise with the voices of Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves and others. Rated G.