“Being Frank,” starring Jim Gaffigan as a man with two families, screens at the Embarcadero. (Courtesy The Film Arcade)

Films opening Friday, June 21, 2019

‘Being Frank’ a dramedy about a man with a double life

Asako I & II: The Japanese romantic drama by Ryusuke Hamaguchi is about a love triangle between a young woman and two men who look identical, but have different personalities. Not rated. At the 4-Star.

Being Frank: The dramatic comedy by Miranda Bailey stars Jim Gaffigan as a father who tries to keep his two worlds from colliding as his secret family is exposed. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Funan: Director Denis Do’s striking animated film is drawn from his mother’s experiences suriving the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Ghost Feet: The documentary details the work of activists who risk their lives on remote Indonesian islands to find justice for enslaved fishermen who provide the world’s seafood. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

The Quiet One: The documentary about bassist Bill Wyman, former founding member of the Rolling Stones and reluctant rock star, is written and directed by Oliver Murray. Not rated. At the Clay.

Toy Story 4: The gang goes on a road trip and reunites with Bo Peep in the fourth entry in Disney-Pixar’s beloved computer-animated franchise with the voices of Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves and others. Rated G.

Previous story
Good Day June 20-22, 2019

Just Posted

Feds award BART part of $1.2 billion grant to ease crowding and buy 300 new trains

Announcement came as agency was poised to hold Twitter “town hall” on need for funds

Man tapped to lead SF emergency department arrested in Stockton for spousal abuse

San Francisco’s newest top emergency official was arrested in Stockton, CA for… Continue reading

Rec and Park cuts operating hours at Noe Valley dog park

Neighbors complained of noise, conflict with dog owners

SRO resident on hunger strike for rent relief

Activist putting her body on the line in push to cap rents for residents in city SROs

Sacramento officer with ties to East Bay killed in confrontation with domestic violence suspect

Officer Tara O’Sullivan attended Diablo Valley College, participated in local explorer programs

Most Read