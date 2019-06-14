Films opening Friday, June 14, 2019

“5B” is a touching documentary about the AIDS ward that opened at San Francisco General Hospital in 1983. (Courtesy Verizon Media)

5B: Via commentary from nurses, caregivers, staffers, volunteers and loved ones, the compassionate documentary by Paul Haggis and Dan Krauss documentary tells the story of San Francisco General Hospital’s Ward 5B, the first AIDS hospital ward in the U.S., which set its own rules during a time of death and uncertainty. Rated PG-13. At the Metron, CinéArts at the Empire.

American Woman: Sienna Miller stars as a mother whose life is changed forever when her teen daughter mysteriously disappears and she’s left to raise her young grandson. Rated R. At the Opera Plaza.

Barbara Rubin & The Exploding NY Underground: The documentary explores the life and legacy of the 1960s avant garde artist, who made the underground art porn film “Christmas On Earth” when she was 18, and died at age 35 in 1980; a Skype Q&A with director Chuck Smith follows the 6:30 p.m. screening on June 15. Not rated. At the Roxie.

The Dead Don’t Die: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Chloë Sevigny star in Jim Jarmusch’s horror comedy that takes a satirical look at American habits and desires at the end of the world, as zombies attack. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Framing John Delorean: The docu-drama traces the automaker’s rise through the ranks of General Motors, his quest to build a sports car that would conquer the world and his fall from grace on charges of cocaine trafficking. Rated R. At the Clay.

Halston: The documentary captures the sweep of legendary designer Roy Halston Frowick’s life and his impact on fashion, culture and business. Not rated. At the Embarcadero.

Hecho in Mexico: The second edition of the three-day series of documentaries made in Mexico opens Friday with director José Pablo’s “Mamacita,” which uncovers the truth of his 95-year-old grandmother’s questionable past, and Eva Villaseñor’s “M,” about the frenzied life of her brother Miguel Ángel Villaseñor, aka the rapper TankeOne. At the Roxie.

Late Night: Emma Thompson plays a veteran late-night talk show host whose world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer (Mindy Kaling). Rated R.

Men in Black: International: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star as Agent H and Agent M, who employ high-tech weaponry to battle aliens on Earth, and who also uncover a major threat in their own ranks. Rated PG-13.

Papi Chulo: A TV weatherman (Matt Bomer) and a Latino day laborer (Alejandro Patiño) develop an unexpected friendship in the dark comedy about class, ethnicity and companionship in Los Angeles. Rated R. At the 4-Star Theatre and Opera Plaza.

The Serengeti Rules: Based on the book by Sean B. Carroll, the documentary details the efforts of five ecologists and naturalists working in far-flung locations around the globe. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Shaft: Samuel L. Jackson’s supercool New York City private eye must help his FBI analyst son solve a murder. With Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Richard Roundtree. Written by Kenya Barris, Alex Barnow. Directed by Tim Story. Rated R.