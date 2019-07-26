David Crosby reflects on his life and career in a documentary opening Friday at the Embarcadero. (Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics)

Films opening Friday, July 26, 2019

Rock veteran candidly reflects in ‘David Crosby: Remember My Name’

David Crosby: Remember My Name: In the personal documentary by A.J. Eaton, singer-songwriter David Crosby, 77, of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash fame, reflects on the highs and lows of music stardom. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

For Sama: Syrian filmmaker Waad al-Kateab and her co-directer Edward Watts chronicle life during wartime in Aleppo for al-Kateab and her young daughter in the multi-award-winning documentary. Not rated. At the Roxie.

The Great Hack: The documentary by Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim explores how data company Cambridge Analytica came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio plays a has-been TV star and Brad Pitt plays his longtime stunt double in writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s 1969-set multi-narrative tale that takes place during the closing days of the studio system’s Golden Age. Rated R.

Three Peaks: German director Jan Zabeil’s family-drama-turned-survival thriller set in the Italian Dolomites describes efforts by a man who courts acceptance of his girlfriend’s son. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass to include Jackie Greene, Margo Price

