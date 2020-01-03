Films opening Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Clive Owen stars as a virtuoso violinist who went missing in “The Song of Names.” (Courtesy Sabrina Lantos/Sony Pictures Classics)

Cunningham: The documentary explores the life of American choreographer Merce Cunningham and his “artistic evolution over three decades of risk and discovery.” Rated PG. At the Embarcadero.

The Grudge: Producer Sam Raimi delivers the latest incarnation of Takashi Shimizu’s 2002 horror staple about a vengeful ghost in the film starring Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver and co-written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. Rated R.

Invisible Life: The film by Karim Aïnouz is about two sisters from Rio de Janeiro who are forced apart by their father but take control of their separate destinies and don’t give up hope of finding each other. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

The Song of Names: Tim Roth and Clive Owen star in the film about a man who after 35 years goes on a search for his long-lost best friend, a virtuoso violinist who vanished shortly before the 1951 London debut concert that would have launched his brilliant career. Rated PG-13. At the Clay.