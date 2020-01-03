Clive Owen stars as a virtuoso violinist who went missing in “The Song of Names.” (Courtesy Sabrina Lantos/Sony Pictures Classics)

Films opening Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Tim Roth, Clive Owen star in ‘Song of Names’

Cunningham: The documentary explores the life of American choreographer Merce Cunningham and his “artistic evolution over three decades of risk and discovery.” Rated PG. At the Embarcadero.

The Grudge: Producer Sam Raimi delivers the latest incarnation of Takashi Shimizu’s 2002 horror staple about a vengeful ghost in the film starring Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver and co-written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. Rated R.

Invisible Life: The film by Karim Aïnouz is about two sisters from Rio de Janeiro who are forced apart by their father but take control of their separate destinies and don’t give up hope of finding each other. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

The Song of Names: Tim Roth and Clive Owen star in the film about a man who after 35 years goes on a search for his long-lost best friend, a virtuoso violinist who vanished shortly before the 1951 London debut concert that would have launched his brilliant career. Rated PG-13. At the Clay.

Previous story
San Francisco bids farewell to ‘Beach Blanket Babylon’

Just Posted

SF agency seeks state law change to fund nearly 6K affordable housing units

In the midst of an affordable housing crisis, San Francisco’s former redevelopment… Continue reading

Targeted killing of Iranian general threatens to seize American political debate

The targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani by the U.S. is… Continue reading

Star Trek, Blade Runner designer also left legacy at BART

Syd Mead, a visual artist and futurist, died Monday from complications from… Continue reading

Business owners call for looser rules on table service in parklets

Some may savor the notion of changing the law to allow table… Continue reading

San Francisco bids farewell to ‘Beach Blanket Babylon’

Beloved hat-filled show ends 45-year run

Most Read