Films opening Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Sebastian Stan, left, and William Hurt appear in “The Last Full Measure.” (Courtesy Jackson Lee Davis/Roadside Attractions)

Citizen K: Director Alex Gibney looks at post-Soviet Russia from the perspective of enigmatic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch turned political dissident. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Color Out of Space: A family battles an alien organism after a meteorite crash lands on their farm in the film by Richard Stanley starring Nicolas Cage and Joely Richardson and based on a short story by H. P. Lovecraft. Not rated.

The Gentlemen: An American drug kingpin in London faces threats to his empire in the Guy Ritchie film featuring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. Rated R.

The Last Full Measure: The fact-based drama by Todd Robinson about efforts to secure a Congressional Medal of Honor for a heroic Air Force medic who saved scores of lives during the Vietnam War stars Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Irvine and features Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, LisaGay Hamilton, Diane Ladd, Amy Madigan and Peter Fonda in his last role. Rated R.

