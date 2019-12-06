Films opening Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

The Aeronauts: Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne play a daring balloon pilot and a meteorologist conducting high-altitude research in the 1860s. With Vincent Perez, Tom Courtenay. Written by Jack Thorne; story by Tom Harper, Thorne. Directed by Harper. Rated PG-13.

In Fabric: Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays a lonely woman who visits a bewitching London department store in search of a dress that will transform her life in the film by horror auteur Peter Strickland. Rated R. At the Roxie.

Les Misérables–The Staged Concert: A film of the hit London theatrical concert staging of Boublil & Schönberg’s show based on Victor Hugo’s novel features Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier). Screens at 11:30 a.m. Sunday Dec. 8 and 7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 11 at Century theaters in San Francisco, San Bruno and Daly City.

Little Joe: A plant breeder brings a special flower with healing powers home to her son, unaware of its potential dangers. With Emily Beecham, Ben Whishaw, Kerry Fox. Written by Geraldine Bajard, Jessica Hausner. Directed by Hausner. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Meet Me In St. Louis: Fathom Events, TCM and Warner Bros. Pictures present a 75th anniversary screening of the heartwarming film starring Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien about a St. Louis family who anticipate a move from their beloved home to New York. At 1 p.m. Dec. 8 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Century at Tanforan in San Bruno.

No Safe Space: In the documentary, Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager travel across the country speaking to a variety of people to understand challenges America faces surrounding free speech and First Amendment rights, particularly in connection with comedians’ appearances at college campuses. Rated PG-13. At the Metreon.

Temblores: A husband and father from a conservative Christian family in Guatemala comes out as a gay man in the film starring Juan Pablo Olyslager and written and directed by Jayro Bustamante. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

The Two Popes: Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star in the film by Fernando Meirelles that goes behind the Vatican walls to reveal how Pope Benedict and the future Pope Francis endeavor to find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church. Rated PG-13. At the Opera Plaza.

They Shall Not Grow Old: Peter Jackson’s documentary which takes an extraordinary look at the soldiers, events, sounds and sights of World War I returns to movie theaters on Dec. 7, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at the Metreon at Daly City 20.

