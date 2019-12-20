Films opening Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Bombshell: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie play Fox News employees whose allegations of sexual harassment help topple network founder Roger Ailes, plyaed by John Lithgow. Rated R.

Cats: Tom Hoooper directs the long-awaited film version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 blockbuster stage musical based on the poetry of T.S. Eliot. which includes an all-star cast of singing and dancing stars: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward. Rated PG.

A Hidden Life: Writer-director Terrence Malick’s latest is a fact-based drama about an Austrian farmer who refused to fight for the Nazis during World War II. Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Forty-two years after “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” appeared on movie screens, the ninth episode brings the space saga to its conclusion as the Resistance struggles to defeat the First Order; co-written and directed by J.J. Abrams, movie features Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams in a story based on characters created by George Lucas. Rated PG-13.

Uncut Gems: Adam Sandler stars as a desperate New York City jeweler juggling numerous deals in the crime thriller co-written and directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie. Rated R. At the Vogue.