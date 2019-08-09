Films opening Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

The award-winning comedy “Tel Aviv on Fire” by Sameh Zoabi screens at The Clay. (Courtesy Cohen Media Group)

The Art of Racing in the Rain: A clever dog voiced by Kevin Costner narrates the story of his owner, an aspiring Formula One driver, in the film starring Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried and Kathy Baker, and based on a novel by Garth Stein. Rated PG.

Blue Note Records-Beyond The Notes: The documentary by Sophie Huber explores the unique vision behind the iconic jazz record label, with rare archival footage, photos and audio recordings, and conversations with artists. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Brian Banks: Aldis Hodge plays a promising high school football player who fights for justice after he is falsely convicted of rape in the movie based on a true story. Rated PG-13.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold: The teen explorer from the animated series leads her friends on a jungle adventure in this live-action tale starring Isabela Moner as the title character. Rated PG.

Hello, Love Goodbye: Filipino pop stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards play Filipino workers based in Hong Kong who find love in the romantic drama. Rated PG. At Century theaters.

Honeyland: The Sundance-winning film is a visually ecovative portrait of a family in the mountains of Macedonia who make a living cultivating honey using ancient beekeeping traditions. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

The Kitchen: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss play the wives of three incarcerated mobsters take over their husbands’ rackets to support their families in 1970s New York City in the movie based on the comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. Rated R.

Luce: The psychological thriller starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts describes how a high school teacher’s alarming discovery challenges the reputation of a black teen who has been held up as a poster boy for the American Dream. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

The Mountain: In the 1950s, an introverted young photographer joins a renowned lobotomist, played by Jeff Goldblum, on a tour to promote the doctor’s recently-debunked procedure. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

The Nightingale: In a meditation on violence and vengeance set in 1825 Australia directed by Jennifer Kent, a young woman enlists the help of an Aboriginal tracker to pursue her abusive master. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark: Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true in the movie based on the series by Alvin Schwartz. Rated PG-13.

Tel Aviv on Fire: The award-winning comedy by Sameh Zoabi is about a Palestinian soap opera writer who sees his career rise after a chance meeting with an Israeli soldier — until disagreements arise over how the drama should end. Not rated. At the Clay.

Them That Follow: As a devoted daughter prepares for marriage, she uncovers a secret about her isolated Appalachian community of Pentecostal serpent handlers. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.