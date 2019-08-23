Films opening Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

American Factory: The documentary by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, created under Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company, goes behind the scenes at a new factory built by a Chinese billionaire in a former General Motors facility in Ohio. Not rated. At the Shattuck.

Angel Has Fallen: Gerard Butler’s Secret Service agent returns, this time framed for the attempted assassination of the president, in the film costarring Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte and Danny Huston. Rated R.

Aquarela: Documentarian Victor Kossakovsky travels around the world — from Russia’s Lake Baikal, to Hurricane Irma in Miami, to Venezuela’s mighty Angel Falls — capturing stunning images of the beauty and raw power of water. Rated PG. At the Metreon.

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles: Based on a graphic novel, Salvador Simó’s animated film dramatizes and humanizes the creative breakthrough that led surrealist pioneer Luis Buñuel to make his groundbreaking documentary “Land Without Bread.” Not rated. At the Roxie.

Godzilla Fest: Running Aug. 23-25, the event screens 11 classic Japanese monster movies, with dubbed versions at matinees, and subtitled in the evenings. At the Balboa.

The Other Story: The Israeli dramedy by Avi Nesher tells the story of two rebellious young women from troubled families who cross paths unexpectedly in Jerusalem, to startling consequences. Not rated. At the Embarcadero.

Piranhas: Based on the novel by Roberto Saviano, the award-winning Italian film, which is set in organized crime controlled Naples, details the lives of been boys as they discover guns, girls and power. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Ready or Not: The horror comedy follows a young bride as she joins her new husband’s rich, eccentric family in an initiation tradition that turns lethal. Rated R.