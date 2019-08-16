Films opening Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” describes the adventures of a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream. (Courtesy Roadside Attractions)

After the Wedding: Michelle Williams plays a woman who runs an orphanage in India whose life changes when she meets a wealthy woman and potential donor (Julianne Moore) in New York. Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero.

The Angry Birds Movie 2: The irritable chracters of the popular game app return in the animated sequel with the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery and Nicki Minaj. Rated PG.

Blinded by the Light: A working-class British-Pakistani teen in 1987 finds inspiration in the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen in the film based on a memoir by Sarfraz Manzoor and directed by Gurinder Chadha. PG-13.

Cold Case Hammarskjold: The documentary by Mads Brügger probes the mysterious 1961 plane crash that claimed the life of former U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold. Not rated. At the Alamo Drafthouse.

The Divine Fury: In the horror-action film by Korean director South Korean Jason Kim, a champion fighter is troubled by mysterious wounds that appear in the palms of his hands. Not rated. At the Metreon.

Good Boys: Bad decisions lead a trio of sixth-graders down a comical path of age-inappropriate misadventures in the film with Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery and Will Forte. Rated R.

Jirga: An ex-soldier from Australia seeks forgiveness from the family of a civilian he killed during the war in Afghanistan win the film starring Sam Smith and Mohammad Mosam and written and directed by Benjamin Gilmour. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Kingdom: A young boy fights to help a ruler reclaim his throne in this live-action tale set in ancient China based on the manga created by Yasuhisa Hara. Not rated. At the Century Daly City.

Love Antosha: The heartfelt documentary portrays the brief but rich life of actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in recent “Star Trek” films. Rated R. At the Opera Plaza.

One Child Nation: The documentary explores the devastating ripple effect of China’s now-defunct one-child policy and its brutal enforcement. Rated R. At the Opera Plaza.

The Peanut Butter Falcon: The film tells the story of a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol. Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette: Cate Blanchett plays a Seattle woman ,with a seemingly perfect life, who suddenly disappears in the comedy-drama based on Maria Semple’s best-selling novel. Rated PG-13.