Films opening Friday, April 26, 2019

Screenings of films with Italian icon Ugo Tognazzi take place all day Saturday, April 27 at the Castro. (Courtesy photo)

Avengers: End Game: Captain America and the other surviving team members attempt to set the universe to rights in the aftermath of Thanos’ victory in this Marvel franchise entry with Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd. Rated PG-13.

Dogman: In the Italian film by Matteo Garrone, a gentle dog groomer who’s coerced into petty criminal schemes by a local bully reaches makes a dangerous decision to regain his dignity. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Family: A socially inept businesswoman is tasked with looking after her rebellious young niece in the film featuring Taylor Schilling, Brian Tyree Henry, Matt Walsh, Allison Tolman and Kate McKinnon, written and directed by Laura Steinel. Rated R. At the Metreon.

Hail Satan?: The documentary by Penny Lane chronicles the rise of the Satanic Temple, a religious and political political activist group based in Salem, Mass. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

JT Leroy: A woman masquerades as the literary persona created by her sister-in-law in the fact-based drama starring Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, Jim Sturgess and Courtney Love based on a memoir by Savannah Knoop. Rated R. At the Roxie. Screenwriter Knoop and director Justin Kelly appear after the 3:15 p.m. April 28 screening.

Penguin Highway: The sci-fi coming-of-age anime film by Hiroyasu Ishida is an adaptation of Tomihiko Morimi’s best-selling novel by the same name. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Ramen Shop: In the family drama by Eric Khoo, a young man retraces his roots, approaching his estranged family through a shared love of good food. Not rated. At the Clay.

Red Joan: A British retiree’s past comes to light when she is revealed to have been a longtime spy for the Soviet Union in the film featuring Judi Dench and Sophie Cookson directed by Trevor Nunn. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Supa Modo: A young girl’s dream of becoming a superhero is threatened by a terminal illness, prompting people in her village to rally to make her dream come true in the film from Kenya directed by Likarion Wainaina. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Ugo Tognazzi: A Film Series: The day-long program presented by local Italian community groups celebrates Tognazzi, an Italian icon, actor, director and scriptwriter who appeared in more than 150 films from the 1950s-80s. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Castro.