Films opening Friday, April 19, 2019

Breaking Habits, about a woman who founded a medical marijuana business called Sisters of the Valley, screens at the Presidio. (Courtesy photo)

Breaking Habits: The documentary by Robert Ryan is about Christine Meeusen, the wife of a corporate executive who leaves her husand, starts cannabis farming and founds a medicinal-marijuana empire called Sisters of the Valley. Not rated. At the Presidio.

Breakthrough: A woman turns to prayer as her teenage son lies unconscious in the hospital after nearly drowning in an icy lake in he film starring Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert. Rated PG.

The Curse of La Llarona: Linda Cardellini plays a social worker, who, with her young children, is menaced by an evil entity in 1970s Los Angeles. Rated R.

Girls of the Sun: A French journalist covers the story of a Kurdish female battalion called “Girls of the Sun” that prepares to liberate a town from the hands of extremists. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Her Smell: Elisabeth Moss portrays a faded 1990s punk rock star reckoning with her past in the film by Alex Ross Perry. Rated R. At Alamo Drafthouse New Mission.

Little Woods: Desperate times drive estranged sisters in North Dakota to turn to crime in the film by Nia DaCosta featuring Tessa Thompson and Lily James. Rated R. At the Clay.

Nureyev: The documentary with never before seen footage traces the life and times of Rudolf Nureyev, who transcended fame in the dance world to become a pop culture icon. Not rated. At 7 p.m. April 12 at the Embarcadero.

Teen Spirit: Elle Fanning stars as a shy teen who enters a singing competition in the writer-director Max Minghella’s feature debut. Rated PG-13. At the Kabuki.

Wild Nights With Emily: Molly Shannon plays Emily Dickinson in the comedy by Madeleine Olnek informed by the poet’s private letters. Rated PG-13. At the Embarcadero.