Films opening Friday, April 12, 2019

After: A good girl goes off to college and falls for a bad boy in the film based on the novel by Anna Todd starring Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Selma Blair. Rated PG-13.

Amazing Grace: The documentary offers never-before-seen footage of Aretha Franklin recording the most successful gospel album of all time, “Amazing Grace.” Rated G. At the Embarcadero.

The Chaperone: Elizabeth McGovern and Haley Lu Richardson appear in the film about an uptight society matron who impulsively volunteers to accompany rebellious teenager Louise Brooks (a future 1920s movie star) to New York for the summer. Not rated. At the Opera Plaza.

Ferrante Fever: The documentary explores how the “Neapolitan Novels” — written by the author whose pseudonym is Elena Ferrante — have gained a worldwide, enthusiastic following. Not rated. At the 4-Star and 3 Below.

Hellboy: The demonic superhero from the graphic novels battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge in the movie starring David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane and Daniel Dae Kim. based on the comic by Mike Mignola. Rated R.

High Life: The last survivors of a dangerous mission to deep space must rely on each other as they hurtle toward a black hole in the film by Claire Denis starring Juliette Binoche and Robert Pattinson. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Little: A stressed-out woman is magically transformed back into her carefree younger self in the comedy starring Regina Hall and Marsai Martin, co-written and directed by Tina Gordon. Rated PG-13.

Mary Magdalene: Rooney Mara plays the title character, a woman in first century Judea who finds sense of purpose in a new movement led by the charismatic preacher Jesus. Rated R. At 3 Below.

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy: A humble waiter is pulled back in the world of martial arts in the Chinese film, part of a series, with Max Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Dave Bautista and Tony Jaa. Not rated.

Missing Link: A Bigfoot-like creature joins others on a quest to find his long-lost relatives in this animated tale with the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana. Rated PG.

Peterloo: Director Mike Leigh’s film depicts the infamous 1819 Peterloo Massacre, where a peaceful pro-democracy rally in Manchester turned into one British history’s bloodiest events. Rated PG-13. At the Clay.