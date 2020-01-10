Films opening, film programs for Jan. 10, 2020

Coven film fest, with shorts and features by women and non-binary directors, at Roxie

Jessica Ellis’ “What Lies West,” about a recent college graduate and the teen she’s babysitting, and set in the wilds of Northern California, opens the Coven Film Festival on Jan. 10 at the Roxie. (Courtesy photo)

Clemency: Alfre Woodard plays a prison warden who confronts the emotional demons her job creates as she prepares to execute an inmate in the film by Chinonye Chukwu. Rated R. At the Embarcadero.

Just Mercy: The drama recounts the true story of how attorney Bryan Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan) worked to free Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a wrongfully convicted woodcutter from Alabama who was sentenced to death in 1988 for the murder of an 18-year-old white woman. Rated PG-13.

Like a Boss: Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne star as cosmetics entrepreneurs whose financially shaky business is targeted for a buyout by beauty tycoon Salma Hayek. Rated R.

Underwater: Aquatic researchers are menaced by mysterious creatures after an undersea earthquake destroys their laboratory in the movie starring Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, Vincent Cassel and Gunner Wright. Rated PG-13.

Varda by Agnes: The unpredictable documentary by and about the eclectic French New Wave auteur sheds light on her experience as a director, bringing a personal insight to what she calls “cine-writing.” Not rated. At the Roxie.

Weathering with You: GKIDS and Fathom Events present a two-night fan preview of the anticipated animated film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura about a boy runs away to Tokyo and befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather. Rated PG-13. Screens in subtitled and dubbed versions on Jan. 15-16 only at Century 9 SF Centre, Metreon and SF Cinearts at the Empire.

FILM PROGRAMS

Coven Film Festival: The second annual program — running Friday through Sunday Jan. 10-12 featuring 19 short and feature-length films by women and non-binary filmmakers — begins at 9 p.m. Friday with the San Francisco premiere of Jessica Ellis’ “What Lies West,” about a new college graduate and the sheltered teen she’s babysitting and set in the into the wilds of Northern California. At the Roxie.