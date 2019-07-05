Films open Friday, July 5, 2019

“The Chambermaid,” director Lila Avilés’ feature debut about a young housekeeper working at a luxurious Mexico City hotel, screens at the Roxie. (Courtesy photo)

5B: Via commentary from nurses, caregivers, staffers, volunteers and loved ones, the compassionate documentary by Paul Haggis and Dan Krauss documentary tells the story of San Francisco General Hospital’s Ward 5B, the first AIDS hospital ward in the U.S., which set its own rules during a time of death and uncertainty. Rated PG-13. At the Roxie.

The Chambermaid: Gabriela Cartol plays a young woman who dreams of a better life while working at a luxury hotel in Mexico City in the film by Lila Avilés. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Midsommar: A young American tourist couple are drawn into the darker aspects of a pagan festival in rural Sweden in the horror film by Ari Aster starring Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper and Vilhelm Blomgran. Rated R.

Paris Is Burning: The Sundance-award winning 1991 documentary by Jennie Livingston takes a look New York City’s African American and Latinx Harlem drag ball scene in the 1980s. Not rated. At the Embarcadero.

Pasolini: Willem Dafoe plays the title character in Abel Ferrara’s portrait of legendary filmmaker and poet Pier Paolo Pasolini during the final days of his life. Not rated. At the Roxie.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Tom Holland portrays the young web slinger whose trip to Europe with school friends is interrupted by Nick Fury and elemental creatures; Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal co-star. Rated PG-13.