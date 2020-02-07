Film lovers host SF Oscar-watching parties

The Roxie is holding its annual Up The Awards Benefit Bash on Oscar Sunday. (Courtesy photo)

Movie lovers are gathering Sunday, Feb. 9 to watch the 92nd Academy Awards on ABC-TV. Here’s a list of some parties in The City:

Academy of Friends 2020 Gala: Billed as the “world’s premier Academy Awards night charity gala,” the 40th anniversary event benefit sponsored by the nonprofit serving HIV/AIDS care and prevention efforts this year beneifts the LGBT Asylum Project. 5 p.m., $150 and up. Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F., www.academyoffriends.org

Balboa Theatre Oscar Party 2020: Comedian Dominique Gelin hosts the “Academy Awards Live” screening. 3 p.m., $15. 3630 Balboa St., www.cinemasf.com/balboa

The Knockout Annual Oscars Watching: KJ Omar Rockriguez hosts a trivia contest as 4 p.m., free. 3223 Mission St., S.F., theknockoutsf.com

Novela Oscars Party: The literary bar hosts its annual bash with costumes and popcorn; RSVP required. 3 p.m., free. 662 Mission St., S.F.; novelasf.com

Up The Awards Benefit Bash 2020: The great indie Roxie Theater’s annual anti-Hollywood party — starting in time for the “Red Carpet March of Shame” — replaces the broadcast’s commercials with “curiously captivating shorts, twisted music videos, intriguingly perplexing film clips and generally hilarious cinematic detritus.” 3:30 p.m., $16. 3117 16th St., S.F., roxie.com

White Rabbit Oscar Viewing Party: Champagne, caviar and prizes for most accurate predictors and best dressed are on the program at the cocktail bar. 4 p.m., $25. 3138 Fillmore St., S.F., whiterabbitsf.com/happenings/oscars

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/