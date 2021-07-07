Feinstein’s cabaret stars celebrate coming home to SF

Cabaret is not a socially-distanced art form. It usually involves a small room, full of people at tiny, closely-placed tables watching performers close enough to touch. At Feinstein’s at the Nikko, the room is the same, but adjustments have been made to meet COVID safety standards, including requiring proof of vaccination for everyone entering the room since the club’s reopening in May.

Their lineup for July brings a full hand of lovely ladies and one kind gentleman, all celebrating some kind of San Francisco-centric reconnection.

For Tony-nominee Liz Callaway (July 8-10) it’s a full-circle moment. Her last scheduled dates here were mid-March of 2020. “My husband had never been with me to San Francisco, so this was supposed to be his debut,” she recalls. “Instead, we landed at SFO as the closures were announced. We wound up sitting at the airport for a few hours and flying home because we didn’t know if flights would also be canceled. Coming back to Feinstein’s feels like a lovely way to close that loop and make good on a promise.”

It will be reunion time for Natalie Douglas (July 16-17), the Manhattan-based singer and activist, who was also set to perform in the Bay Area as the lockdown commenced. “I was visiting my [birth] father whom I met for the first time in 2018,” she says referring to Rev. Arnold Townsend, a Bay Area activist in the 1960s who also worked with the African American Art & Culture Complex and San Francisco NAACP. “We’ve Zoomed a lot over the last year, but I am so excited to see him again and to bring my Nina Simone show to town.”

Lockdown didn’t feel completely strange to Bay Area residents Tuck and Patti Andress (July 21-22). “We’ve been together for 43 years, so we’re good at it either at home, in an airplane, or in a hotel on the road,” they say, building the sentence in tandem. “The great affirmation for me out of all this,” Patti adds, “is that after all these years we still work. I don’t know how I’d have survived it without Tuck.”

Tony winner Lillias White (July 23-24) is marking her return to San Francisco with the release of “Get Yourself Some Happy” – her first solo recording in a 40-year stage and screen career. White spent the mid-1980s here working and getting married (and divorced) before heading back to New York. Her S.F. plans? “I’m gonna head to the Wharf and get some crab.”

Wrapping up July, two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (July 28-31) follows up her 2018 debut engagement here before she returns to Broadway to resume starring in the hit musical “Hadestown” in early September.

