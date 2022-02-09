February theater picks: Dan Hoyle gets local, ‘Waiting for Godot’ gets an update

Plus: A world premiere at the Magic, a smash musical at the Rep and stories from Toni Cade Bambara

Nellie (played by Anne Darragh) is a reclusive pig farmer in Montana whose life is interrupted when a stranger (Kian Johnson) shows up at her farm. (Photo by Jay Yamada/Magic Theatre)

‘The Kind Ones’ at the Magic Theatre

Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated theater event of the month is the Magic Theatre’s world premiere of nationally lauded playwright Miranda Rose Hall’s “The Kind Ones.” It’s the first mainstage production with new artistic director Sean San José at the helm. The enormously popular theater artist (actor, director, writer, cofounder of the ensemble Campo Santo) has all the creds anyone could possibly need to lead this nationally known, 55-year-old new plays theater during these difficult times. San José, a native San Franciscan who grew up in the Mission district, first appeared on the Magic’s stage back in 1990 — where in fact he’d seen his first professional play.

Hall’s offbeat comedy is only 70 minutes but packs quite a punch. A two-hander, it features a tough Montana farmer (played by Anne Darragh) and a stranger (Kian Johnson) who shows up unexpectedly at her door. Lisa Peterson directs.

Through Feb. 20. Magic Theatre, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F. $20-$70. magictheatre.org. (415) 441-8822

Dan Hoyle as one his characters from “Talk to Your People” at Alameda Beach. (Courtesy of Dan Hoyle)

‘Talk to Your People’ at The Marsh

For his latest solo show, the writer/actor Dan Hoyle of the esteemed Hoyle dynasty (his father, Geoff Hoyle, is a beloved San Francisco solo performer) interviewed far fewer than for past solo shows.

On the advice of a colleague, he sought out ordinary, liberal-minded white folks — in parks, at the beach, in his Oakland neighborhood, wherever, to discuss race, power and privilege, winnowing the interviewees to seven composite characters that he’ll inhabit, in his usual fluid and empathetic way, for “Talk to Your People.” The show was created with longtime collaborator Charlie Varon and includes a few songs that Hoyle wrote.

“In my career I’ve mostly amplified ‘under-understood’ people in stories that would not be heard otherwise,” he says. He’s created shows based on his travels in Nigeria, for example, or to the Bronx. But with the pandemic, he couldn’t go anywhere, so he pointed his listening and observational skills to Oakland, his home. The characters he has created for this show are neither Proud Boys nor “super-super woke people” — they’re folks just messily trying to get it right in our troubled world. “My experience in 20 years of doing this work is, people’s identities are complex and overlap a lot of different categories,” Hoyle observes. “That’s what theater does: ‘Check these people out! Isn’t this a trip, and aren’t they also hilarious?’ and now we have a view inside their world.”

The Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F. Feb. 11-April 16. $25-$35. themarsh.org. (415) 282-3055

Eddie Ewell as Moses in “Pass Over” at Marin Theatre Company. (Photo by Kevin Berne)

‘Pass Over’ at Marin Theatre Company

Marin County’s oldest professional theater opens the new year with a play and a playwright that have gone national. Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s “Pass Over” has performed elsewhere in the country and been made into a movie of the same name by Spike Lee (you can see it on Amazon Prime). The movie was also filmed as a stage play at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre in front of a live audience.

Nwandu was inspired by Samuel Beckett’s famous 1953 play “Waiting for Godot” and by the Book of Exodus, influences that clearly can be seen in the architecture of the characters and their relationships and their circumstances. But here, the two main characters, Moses and Kitch (played by Edward Ewell and LeRoy S. Graham III respectively) — who are trapped on a city block and longing to “pass over” to the Promised Land — are Black. Their Promised Land is an imagined heaven of weed, women and caviar, among other yearned-for pleasures. Theirs is a bleak world of deafening gunshots, the “po-po” (police), hunger and fear, the struggle to survive. The two who intrude upon their despairing solitude are white.

Like the Beckett classic, “Pass Over” is brutal, poignant, funny. The ending, in the Spike Lee film, is horrific. But Nwandu wrote a different ending for this latest version, seen in the 2021 Broadway production.

Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Ave., Mill Valley. Through Feb. 20. $25-$60. marintheatre.org. (415) 388-5208

Toni Cade Bambara (1939-1995) in an undated photo. (Wikimedia Commons)

Word for Word features Toni Cade Bambara

If you prefer to listen to theater in your own safe bubble, Word for Word’s podcast is the way to go. This stellar company, whether in the flesh or not, is highly focused on the word — the literary word.

February’s program comprises two short stories by Toni Cade Bambara from “Gorilla, My Love,” her 1992 collection of 15 stories — some of which appeared in various publications as far back as the 1950s — exploring a variety of characters in New York and rural North Carolina. Bambara, who died in 1995, was a prolific writer of African-American fiction. The two stories chosen by Word for Word are: “Raymond’s Run,” set in Harlem and narrated by a girl, a competitive runner, who cares for her disabled brother and finds she has a special mission; and “Blues Ain’t No Mockin Bird,” also narrated by a girl, whose farm family is unexpectedly approached by a film crew.

Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe directs both, with a cast that includes prominent local actors Rotimi Agbabiaka, Margo Hall, Lisa Hori-Garcia and others.

Posts 5 p.m. on Feb. 13, zspace.org/pod.

(Photo by Kevin Berne/Berkeley Repertory )

‘Swept Away’ at Berkeley Rep

I’m re-evaluating my lifetime stance as a theater lover who’s not crazy about musicals. After seeing “The Band’s Visit,” and now the world premiere of “Swept Away” — I’ve decided if the music’s great, I’m willing to overlook many flaws.

In this new musical directed by Michael Mayer — with book by John Logan — the music, culled from the Avett Brothers folksy canon, is terrific. The story is set in 1888; a whaling vessel out of New Bedford capsizes in a storm at sea, and four crew members end up in a lifeboat. Drifting, they face unnerving existential questions.

The sailing ship set is an added attraction. Ahoy, y’all.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley. Through March 6. $37-$186. berkeleyrep.org. (510) 647-2949